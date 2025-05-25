Mother and three children who died in house fire in London named by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A mother and three children who died following a house fire in Brent have been named.

Nusrat Usman, 43, Maryam Mikaiel, 15, Musa Usman, eight, and Raees Usman, four, were killed after a blaze broke out at Tillett Close, Stonebridge, at 1am on Saturday.

Four people managed to escape the fire before emergency services arrived at the scene. A woman in her seventies was taken to hospital, but has since been released, while a 13-year-old girl remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 41-year-old man was arrested at the scene in connection with the incident. He has since been bailed and subsequently detained under the Mental Health Act.

Superintendent Steve Allen, from the Met's local policing team in northwest London, said: “Our thoughts go out to all those impacted by what has happened.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the wider family who have asked for privacy at this deeply upsetting time.

open image in gallery Floral tributes were left near the scene where the mother and three of her children died after a house fire ( James Manning/PA )

“Local officers are working closely with officers from the Specialist Crime Command on what continues to be a very complex investigation.

“I’d like to thank the members of public, our first responding officers and colleagues from other emergency services for their efforts during this highly pressurised and distressing incident.

“Equally, we appreciate this has affected the wider community, who have been extremely supportive. You will see extra officers in the area during the coming days and some of the cordons will remain in place.

“We are grateful for your patience and understanding. If you have any concerns, then please speak to them.”

London Fire Brigade received more than 20 calls reporting the blaze, which raged until 3.24am.

open image in gallery Scaffolding is erected at the properties in Tillett Close, Stonebridge, in Brent, as police investigate the blaze ( James Manning/PA Wire )

Neighbour Victor Pedra said he broke a lower-floor window after hearing screams from the home in Tillett Close at around 1.15am on Saturday.

The electrician, 33, helped to rescue the woman in her seventies, said to be a grandmother, and the teenage girl who is fighting for her life.

“I had gone outside and saw people standing around watching these huge flames, so I just knew I had to act,” Mr Pedra told The Sun. “I cut my hand breaking the window.

“The grandmother and one of the daughters managed to get out safely. The only way they could escape was through the garden as the front door was blocked by the fire.

“The flames were so strong and there was smoke everywhere. I couldn’t get to the second floor where the mum and her youngest son was.

“I also had to wake up the people in the house next door before it caught fire, as they were all sleeping and hadn’t realised.”

Police ask anyone with more information which might assist their investigation to call 101, giving the reference 509/24MAY. They also referred people to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, to share information anonymously.