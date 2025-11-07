Sex offender mistakenly let out of Wandsworth Prison arrested after manhunt

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, the sex offender accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth, has been arrested by police in London.

The 24-year-old was serving a sentence at HMP Wandsworth in south-west London for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously also been convicted for indecent exposure, sources said.

He was freed from the jail, which was put into special measures last year, on October 29, but the mistake was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, the force said.

The Metropolitan Police said in an update on social media: “Officers have arrested Brahim Kaddour-Cherif who was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on October 29.

“Cherif was spotted by a member of the public in Blackhorse Lane, Islington just before 11.30am. Officers responded immediately and he was arrested.”

More follows...