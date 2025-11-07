Sex offender mistakenly let out of Wandsworth Prison arrested after manhunt
Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was serving a sentence at HMP Wandsworth in south-west London
Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, the sex offender accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth, has been arrested by police in London.
The 24-year-old was serving a sentence at HMP Wandsworth in south-west London for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously also been convicted for indecent exposure, sources said.
He was freed from the jail, which was put into special measures last year, on October 29, but the mistake was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, the force said.
The Metropolitan Police said in an update on social media: “Officers have arrested Brahim Kaddour-Cherif who was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on October 29.
“Cherif was spotted by a member of the public in Blackhorse Lane, Islington just before 11.30am. Officers responded immediately and he was arrested.”
