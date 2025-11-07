Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Sex offender mistakenly let out of Wandsworth Prison arrested after manhunt

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, 24, was serving a sentence at HMP Wandsworth in south-west London

Rebecca Whittaker
Friday 07 November 2025 07:32 EST
The arrest of 24-year-old Algerian national Brahim Kaddour Cherif who has been released in error (Met Police)
The arrest of 24-year-old Algerian national Brahim Kaddour Cherif who has been released in error (Met Police) (PA Media)

Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, the sex offender accidentally released from HMP Wandsworth, has been arrested by police in London.

The 24-year-old was serving a sentence at HMP Wandsworth in south-west London for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously also been convicted for indecent exposure, sources said.

He was freed from the jail, which was put into special measures last year, on October 29, but the mistake was only reported to the Metropolitan Police on Tuesday, the force said.

The Metropolitan Police said in an update on social media: “Officers have arrested Brahim Kaddour-Cherif who was released in error from HMP Wandsworth on October 29.

“Cherif was spotted by a member of the public in Blackhorse Lane, Islington just before 11.30am. Officers responded immediately and he was arrested.”

More follows...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in