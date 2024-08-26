Four more arrests over Bradford house fire that killed mother and three children

Support truly

Four more people have been arrested following the deaths of a mother and three children in a Bradford house fire.

Police launched a murder investigation after Bryonie Gawith, 29, and her three children Denisty, 9, Oscar, 5, and 22-month-old Aubree died in the early hours of 21 August.

Bryonie’s family, who called her B, described her as a “happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone”.

Police believe their home was deliberately set alight and have already made a series of arrests in connection with the tragedy.

Flowers and tributes near the scene of the fatal house fire in Bradford ( PA )

Bryonie’s partner and the children’s father, Jonathan, said he was “absolutely distraught” at his sudden loss. In a statement issued by the police, he said: “Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together.

“She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

“I loved them with all my heart and if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them.”

Four more arrests were made on Monday morning as enquiries continue, West Yorkshire Police have said.

Police pictured outside a house in Minnie Street following the fatal fire ( PA )

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in the Keighley area in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two other people, a 54-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man, were also arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Shortly after 10am on Monday, a 44-year-old man was then arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he attended a police station.

Police arrested a different man, aged 36, last Friday on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody.

Another 45-year-old man was arrested on Friday but has been released and eliminated from the investigation.

A 39-year-old man, who was arrested last Wednesday, is currently in hospital in a critical condition. This man is the ex-partner of a woman who was visiting the family, the police said.

Emergency services in Westbury Road, Bradford, following the house fire ( PA )

West Yorkshire Police said they had visited Bryonie’s address last month over an unrelated matter.

Detective chief inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.

“Specialist officers continue to support the family.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the fire, and keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to come forward.”