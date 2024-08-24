Support truly

Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder over a house fire which killed a mother and her three children aged nine, five and 22 months.

Bryonie Gawith, 29, died at her home in Bradford, West Yorkshire, and her three children, Denisty, nine, Oscar, five, and Aubree Birtle, 22 months, died from their injuries in hospital.

The two suspects, aged 36 and 45, were arrested after West Yorkshire Police executed warrants overnight in the Keighley area of the city on Friday, over the blaze in Westbury Road on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested at the scene on Wednesday on suspicion of murder remains in hospital in a critical condition.

Police in Westbury Road. Officers have also searched a number of other addresses in the area ( PA )

There are police searches at a number of addresses in Carlby Grove, Carlton Street, Malsis Road and Minnie Street.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson of the Homicide and Major Enquiry team said: “Extensive enquiries remain ongoing today in what is very much a live and active investigation.

“Specialist officers are continuing to support the family. They are understandably devastated at their loss, and we would ask that their privacy is respected.

“We are continuing to appeal for any information in relation to the fire, and keen to speak to anyone who might have any information to come forward.”

In a heartbreaking tribute released earlier this week, family members said the loss of “our B” and the children, referred to as “Chuch, Oggy and Strawberry”, had brought “unimaginable sadness and grief”.

The tribute read: “Our B was the life and soul of the party, music was a big part of her life, she loved music, singing and dancing, she would always be singing and dancing with Chuch (Denisty), Oggy (Oscar) and Strawberry (Aubree).

“B was always a really happy, joyful, bubbly beautiful woman, who cared for everyone and was loved by everyone, her kids were everything to her, her whole life.

“Oggy had the cheekiest smile, he was cheeky but he was a shy boy, Strawbs was shy and bashful with big blue eyes and blonde hair and Chuch was a beautiful, confident, outgoing and creative young girl.

“We are still trying to comprehend what has happened to our beautiful family. No words can describe how we are feeling and no words could ever make up for the profound loss we are now faced with.”

Flowers and tributes lie near the scene of the deaths in Bradford ( PA )

The children’s father, Jonathan, also released a statement which read: “I am absolutely distraught at the sudden loss of my fiancee, Bryonie and our three beautiful children.

“Bryonie and I were together for a long time, and we had a good life together. She was a beautiful woman and a loving mother to Oscar, Aubree and Denisty.

“I loved them with all my heart and, if I had the chance, I would take their place in a heartbeat. I cannot imagine life without them. They will never be forgotten and will always be in my heart.”