Banksy could have identity revealed as police treat latest artwork as criminal damage

Banksy could finally see his identity revealed after police launched an investigation into his latest artwork at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

The Metropolitan Police is examining whether the recent work, which shows a judge in a wig and gown beating a protester holding a blood-splattered placard, is enough to put him in front of the court where his name would be revealed to the public.

The street artist has managed to keep his identity a secret since his emergence in the mid-Nineties, which has been the source of speculation across the world. He confirmed the work was his on Instagram on Monday, captioning the pictures of the mural “Royal Courts of Justice. London.”

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “On Monday September 8, officers received a report of criminal damage to the side of the Royal Courts of Justice. Inquiries continue.”

The artwork was swiftly covered up with large sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers and has been guarded by security officials. It is located on the external wall of the Queen’s building, below a security camera, which was turned away in what is thought to be an act of symbolism.

open image in gallery Banksy’s latest artwork appeared on the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Monday ( AP )

It is believed to be a commentary on the mass arrests of demonstrators who are in support of Palestine Action. It appeared after nearly 900 people were arrested for protesting the government’s ban on Palestine Action on Saturday.

An HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) spokesperson said in a statement that the work would be removed from the building. “The Royal Courts of Justice is a listed building and HMCTS are obliged to maintain its original character,” they added.

open image in gallery The artwork was covered up by barriers and is being guarded by security officials ( AP )

Defend Our Juries, an organisation in support of Palestine Action, said the artwork depicted the “dystopian” proscription of the group. A spokesperson said: “Banksy’s work of art on the walls of the Royal Courts of Justice powerfully depicts the brutality unleashed by Yvette Cooper on protesters by proscribing Palestine Action.

“We hope everyone who is moved by Banksy’s inspiring work of art will join our next action, which will be announced soon.”

open image in gallery The Banksy series included a gorilla lifting the edge of a shutter at the entrance to London Zoo ( PA )

Palestine Action, which was established in July 2020, was proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the Home Office in early July, making membership or support of the group a criminal offence, punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Then-home secretary Yvette Cooper decided to proscribe the group after activists broke into RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire and sprayed two military planes with red paint.

Banksy started his career in the mid-Nineties and much of his work has been a critique of government, war and capitalism. In August 2024, Banksy had a collection of animal-themed works across London, with his final piece showing a gorilla that appears to be lifting up a shutter door at London Zoo.