Three men charged after woman dies following crash on golf course

Police have charged three men following the death of a woman in a crash on a golf course after a police pursuit.

Suzanne Cherry, 62, was struck by a Nissan van at Aston Wood Golf Club on Blake Street, Lichfield, at 10.25am on 11 April. She died in hospital on Tuesday last week.

Staffordshire Police have now charged John McDonald, 51, of Bloxwich, with manslaughter, assault by beating and failing to stop a vehicle when directed by an officer.

Johnny McDonald, 22, of Dudley, and Brett Delaney, 34, of Darlaston, Walsall, were also charged with manslaughter.

All three men charged are due to appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Monday. Three other men who were arrested in connection with the investigation have been bailed with conditions.

open image in gallery Ms Cherry, 62, was struck by a Nissan van at Aston Wood Golf Club on Blake Street, Lichfield ( PA Wire )

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is continuing to investigate the circumstances before the crash, when West Midlands Police officers were responding to reports of suspicious activity.

Officers in two patrol cars began following the grey Nissan van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 10.15am on Friday, according to the investigating watchdog.

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment on the golf course, where the van hit Ms Cherry.

Specialist officers are continuing to support Ms Cherry’s family. Her husband shared a tribute to his “beautiful” and “unselfish” wife on Sunday.

He described his wife as having an “amazing and infectious zest for life which touched everyone who was fortunate enough to know her”.

Her husband, who was not named, added: “She was unselfish, always ready to encourage with love and support those around her to achieve more than they themselves thought possible.

“Suzanne leaves a legacy and an unfillable void in the lives of her mother Maureen, her three adult children, two step-children and countless others from her work, her sporting activities and social circle.

“Sue was loved, and will be painfully missed by her entire family and friends, we ask that our privacy at this difficult time be respected.”