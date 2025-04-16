Woman hit on golf course by van being pursued by police dies in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who was hit at a golf club by a van that was being pursued by police has died.

The woman, in her sixties, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision at Aston Wood Golf Club in Little Aston, near Sutton Coldfield, on Friday, and was airlifted to hospital.

She remained in a critical condition until she died in hospital on Tuesday, Staffordshire Police said.

West Midlands Police officers in two patrol cars began following a grey Nissan van in Kingstanding, Birmingham, at about 10.15am on Friday, after receiving reports of suspicious activity, according to investigating watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

They stopped following the van when it came off the road and went up an embankment on the golf course, where the van hit the woman.

The driver and two passengers ran from the scene and Staffordshire and West Midlands officers are working together to locate them.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage or who was in the area of Blake Street and Birmingham Road between Sutton Coldfield and Shenstone at around 10.25am on Friday should get in contact, Staffordshire Police said.

The major incident public portal can be accessed at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS19A01-PO1.