‘Beautiful’ girl, 9, died from single stab wound to chest, inquest hears

A nine-year-old girl died from a single stab wound to her chest, an inquest has heard.

Aria Thorpe was stabbed at an address in Lime Close shortly before 6.10pm on 15 December, with a 15-year-old boy arrested and charged with her murder a short time later.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been remanded into youth detention accommodation ahead of a trial in June.

Coroner’s officer Andrew Eastwood told Avon Coroners’ Court: “The deceased died at her home address from a stab wound to her chest.”

Paying tribute, Aria’s father Tom Thorpe previously said: “It’s hard to put into words how devastating it is, our little Aria, that you’re up there with the angels looking over us.”

He continued: “You were such a brave, kind-hearted and a beautiful innocent soul. You always put a smile on people’s faces with your wacky ways and just outright madness.

“You always found it so easy to show your affection to others and ensure others around you were happy and never bored!

“I’ll never ever forget our time in Disneyland as a family; seeing your face light up when we were watching the princess show was a picture that will last forever in our minds.

open image in gallery Her family described her as ‘happy-go-lucky, full of light and joy’ ( Family handout )

“Your other little family down here in Portsmouth will forever miss you.

“We’ll miss you begging to go outside, even in the pouring rain just to have as much fun as possible in the little time we had at weekends.

“You will be greatly missed, you special little angel. A life gone far too early but I hope a life lived well. We all love you dearly. Goodnight darling.”

Aria’s family on her mother’s side said: “For those who didn’t have the privilege of knowing Aria, she was the most beautiful little soul — happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy.

“She loved to sing and dance, and she took such pride in dressing up, always wanting to look just like her mummy.

“The loss of Aria has devastated us beyond words. Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible.”

Dr Peter Harrowing, area coroner for Avon, directed that the full post-mortem report should be provided by February 16.

He listed interested persons in the case as Aria’s family, and the alleged perpetrator.

“Because other proceedings are ongoing, I shall not list this matter for an inquest but list it for a review date on April 10,” Dr Harrowing said.

The coroner said the review date would not be a court hearing.

He added that any further coronial proceedings would be “subject to the outcome of any police investigation or criminal proceedings that may follow”.