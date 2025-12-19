Family of Aria Thorpe ‘heartbroken’ by death of nine-year-old in stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The family of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe have said “our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible” after the girl was stabbed to death.

Avon and Somerset Police were called to a house on Lime Close in Weston-super-Mare just before 6.10pm on Monday evening. Aria was found having suffered a single stab wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, a teenage boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested. The 15-year-old appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Friday charged with Aria’s murder.

open image in gallery Aria Thorpe was found dead in Weston-super-Mare on Monday night ( Family handout )

Paying tribute on Friday in a statement released by police, Aria’s family on her mother’s side said: “For those who didn’t have the privilege of knowing Aria, she was the most beautiful little soul – happy-go-lucky, full of light, and joy. She loved to sing and dance, and she took such pride in dressing up, always wanting to look just like her mummy.

“The loss of Aria has devastated us beyond words. Our hearts are broken in a way we never imagined possible. As a family, we are holding one another close and doing everything we can to support each other through this unimaginable time.

“We are truly touched by the lovely messages we have received from friends and the local community over recent days. It has meant an awful lot to us all.”

open image in gallery Police and forensics near the scene in Lime Close earlier this week ( Ben Birchall/PA Wire )

In Lime Close, floral tributes have been put down as the seaside community attempts to come to terms with the tragedy.

Aria’s father Tom Thorpe said: “It’s hard to put into words how devastating it is, our little Aria, that you’re up there with the angels looking over us.

“How sad it’s going to be not hearing ‘Dad, how long left?’ on our long journeys back and forth at weekends. How I’ll long to hear you asking me to test you with maths, ‘numbers’ as you called it, to entertain you when you get bored with the iPad. How sad it’s going to be not making your buttery crackers, grapes and a yoghurt for your breakfast.

“You were such a brave, kind-hearted and a beautiful innocent soul. You always put a smile on people’s faces with your wacky ways and just outright madness. You always found it so easy to show your affection to others and ensure others around you were happy and never bored!

“I’ll never ever forget our time in Disneyland as a family; seeing your face light up when we were watching the princess show was a picture that will last forever in our minds.

“Your other little family down here in Portsmouth will forever miss you. We’ll miss you begging to go outside, even in the pouring rain, just to have as much fun as possible in the little time we had at weekends.

open image in gallery The nine-year-old was described as ‘brave’ and ‘kind-hearted’ by her family ( Family handout )

“You will be greatly missed, you special little angel. A life gone far too early but I hope a life lived well. We all love you dearly. Goodnight darling.”

The teenager charged over her death is due to face trial in June. He is next expected to appear in court in March.