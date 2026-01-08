Man admits attempted murder after soldier stabbed near Kent barracks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 25-year-old man has admitted to the attempted murder of an Army officer outside his barracks in Kent.

Anthony Esan pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton, who was stabbed “repeatedly” in Sally Port Gardens near Brompton Barracks in Chatham on July 23 2024.

He appeared at Maidstone Crown Court via video-link from Broadmoor Hospital on Thursday, wearing a blue and white jumper, and spoke only to admit attempted murder and possession of two bladed weapons.

Lt Col Teeton, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the attack, was in court to hear the guilty pleas.

At a previous hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court in 2024, prosecutor Rajni Prashar said: “A member of the public called 999 to report a male had been stabbed.

Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton was hospitalised after the knife attack ( PA )

“It was then reported that the victim was a soldier in uniform.”

She told the court a man was seen “running up behind” the Army officer before he “pulled the soldier to the ground”, stabbed him “repeatedly” and drove away on a moped.

Two knives were dropped at the scene and a further three were found stored on the bike, the prosecutor said.

Since the attack, the case has been repeatedly delayed as investigations into Esan’s mental health and fitness to plead have been made.

Esan, of Rochester, will be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court from February 9 to 11.

Brompton Barracks is the headquarters of the British Army’s 1 Royal School of Military Engineering Regiment.

Lt Col Teeton is a chartered engineer working as a course manager in the Army’s Corps of Royal Engineers, according to a LinkedIn page, which shows he has worked in various roles in the armed forces dating back to 2001.

A GoFundMe page has raised almost £50,000 to support Lt Col Teeton and his family.