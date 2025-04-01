Trial of man accused of trying to kill Army officer delayed due to health issues

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The trial of a man accused of trying to kill an Army officer in uniform near a barracks has been delayed due to his poor mental health, a court heard.

Anthony Esan, 24, is accused of repeatedly stabbing married father-of-two Lieutenant Colonel Mark Teeton at Sally Port Gardens, in Gillingham, Kent, near Brompton Barracks on July 23 last year.

The serviceman, 47, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Maidstone Crown Court heard on Tuesday that legal proceedings have been delayed as Esan is presently suffering from ill mental health.

A hearing to discuss his fitness to plead and a potential trial date has been delayed until May 6 at the same court.

Esan was not present at Tuesday’s short hearing.

The defendant, who was arrested near his home in Rochester, is charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon, but no pleas have been entered.