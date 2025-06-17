Charity boss found stabbed to death in house after gas explosion pictured

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

The woman found stabbed to death in a home in north London following a gas explosion has been named as a charity worker who supported refugees.

Annabel Rook, 46, was found fatally injured at a house in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, north-east London, just before 5am on Tuesday.

She worked for a charity that she co-founded called MamaSuze CIC, which supported refugee and migrant women, some of who had fled domestic violence, with art and drama activities.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to hospital to be treated for slash wounds.

The Metropolitan Police said it is believed Ms Rook’s death is “a domestic-related incident”.

The force said it is not looking for anyone else in connection to the suspected murder.

Two children, aged nine and seven, have also been taken to hospital as a precaution. They are not believed to have been inside the house at the time of the gas explosion, the force added.

open image in gallery The scene on Dumont Road in Stoke Newington, north-east London ( PA Wire )

Ms Rook’s LinkedIn profile says she worked with “marginalised and displaced people” for over 20 years.

Her charity MamaSuze is a “joyful, inclusive space dedicated to enhancing the lives of women and children who are survivors of forced displacement and gender-based violence”.

Neighbours described the noise as the explosion tore through the house.

Teacher Alun Gordon said: “We just woke up to a massive bang … my whole house shook, it felt like a truck had hit the house.

“I then heard screams, someone shouting ‘oh my God’ several times, so I came outside and basically all the neighbours appeared in their pyjamas.

“My daughter babysat for her and we would chat to her as a neighbour. It’s a massive tragedy for the street.”

open image in gallery The Metropolitan Police said it is believed Ms Rook’s death is a ‘domestic-related incident’ ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the scene early on Tuesday, where road closures remain in place.

The house, a terrace on the corner of Dumont Road, was surrounded by police, firefighters and gas workers later in the morning.

The front bay window was completely blown out, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

open image in gallery Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the scene early on Tuesday ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Detective Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads policing in the local area, said: "This is an extremely tragic incident and our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this very difficult time.”

She added the force will be conducting interviews with the suspect as soon as possible.

“We understand what happened will cause concern within the Hackney community and residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area, along with a crime scene, as we carry out the investigation,” Ms Clarke said.

“We are working closely alongside our partners at Hackney Council to help support those residents locally who have been impacted by this.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 926/17 June or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.