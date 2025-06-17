Woman found stabbed to death inside London house after gas explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has died after being found with stab wounds inside a house where a gas explosion took place in north-east London.

Police were called to reports of an explosion at the address in Dumont Road, Stoke Newington, just before 5am on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman was found inside the property with stab wounds.

She was treated by paramedics on the scene, but was declared dead at the property, the force said.

A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, and he has been taken to hospital to be treated for lash wounds.

His condition is not life-changing or life-threatening, the Met police said.

open image in gallery The front bay window of the property was completely blown out, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street ( Lily Shanagher/PA Wire )

Two children, aged nine and seven, have also been taken to hospital as a precaution. They are not believed to have been inside the house at the time of the gas explosion, the force added.

Local road closures are in place while police carry out investigations, and the Met police said there are additional officers on patrol in the local area.

The front bay window of the property was completely blown out, with debris including plants, wooden shutters and glass scattered across the street.

Neighbours described the noise as the explosion tore through the house.

open image in gallery Local road closures are in place while police carry out investigations ( Lily Shanagher/PA Wire )

A resident on Dumont Road said he heard a crash “like somebody dropped a massive glass cabinet from a crane”.

The man, who did not want to be named, added: “I looked out and saw panes of glass on the floor. You could tell it wasn’t a car window.

“Eventually I noticed the beam on the bay window was missing and could see some mild smoke coming out of the back.

“There was a guy rushing around, very distraught. He went round the back.”

open image in gallery Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the scene earlier today ( Lily Shanagher/PA Wire )

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the scene earlier today.

Crews from Stoke Newington, Islington, Homerton and Holloway fire stations were at the property.

The house, a terrace on the corner of Dumont Road, was surrounded by police, firefighters and gas workers later in the morning.

A 76-year-old neighbour said: “I was asleep upstairs and heard a sudden bang then I saw from the curtain all the glass all on the floor.

“I was worried. Everybody on the street came out in their pyjamas.”

Another neighbour said: “I’m pretty sure it was two bangs I heard. There was lots of glass shattering.

“I knew it wasn’t a car crashing because it sounded like lots of glasses had been smashed on the floor.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting CAD 926/17June or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.