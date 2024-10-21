Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of dog walker Anita Rose

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman who was attacked while walking her dog, Suffolk police said.

Anita Rose, 57, left her house to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk at around 5am in Brantham, Suffolk, on 24 July.

The mother-of-six was found unconscious with serious head injuries near Rectory Lane at around 6.25am, and died four days later at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.

With her jacket taken, she was found wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half, with Bruce’s lead wrapped around her leg, Suffolk Police added.

Police said the 55-year-old man was arrested in Ipswich and remains in custody with specialist officers supporting Ms Rose’s family.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...