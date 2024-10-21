Man, 55, arrested on suspicion of murder after death of dog walker Anita Rose
Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with series head injures in Suffolk after taking her dog for a walk
A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman who was attacked while walking her dog, Suffolk police said.
Anita Rose, 57, left her house to take her springer spaniel Bruce for a walk at around 5am in Brantham, Suffolk, on 24 July.
The mother-of-six was found unconscious with serious head injuries near Rectory Lane at around 6.25am, and died four days later at Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge.
With her jacket taken, she was found wearing only her bra on her top half, as well as leggings and trainers on her lower half, with Bruce’s lead wrapped around her leg, Suffolk Police added.
Police said the 55-year-old man was arrested in Ipswich and remains in custody with specialist officers supporting Ms Rose’s family.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow...