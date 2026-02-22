Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest: MP calls for treason probe as Royal Lodge searches continue

260222 Labour 'Not Ruling Anything Out' Over Removing Andrew Mountbatten

A senior MP has called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to face a treason investigation over allegations he leaked sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Former Tory cabinet minister Tom Tugendhat said the ex-prince’s alleged actions raise “urgent questions” about foreign influence and national security and questioned what those around him knew.

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, he said: “This goes beyond what a court could reasonably consider. Parliament must consider what it means for the country. If the worst is proved, do we need to revisit treason laws written 700 years ago?”.

It comes as police searches at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home of Royal Lodge enter their fourth day. Officers began to scour the Windsor property following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office on Thursday.

On Saturday, it was reported that King Charles will not oppose plans to remove his brother from the royal line of succession.

Royal sources told The Guardian on Saturday that Charles would not stop Parliament from enacting legislation that would prevent Andrew from ever ascending to the throne.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told The Independent that the issue is “a matter for Parliament”.