Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest: MP calls for treason probe as Royal Lodge searches continue
Senior MP Tom Tugendhat said the former prince’s alleged actions raise ‘urgent questions’ over national security
A senior MP has called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to face a treason investigation over allegations he leaked sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.
Former Tory cabinet minister Tom Tugendhat said the ex-prince’s alleged actions raise “urgent questions” about foreign influence and national security and questioned what those around him knew.
Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, he said: “This goes beyond what a court could reasonably consider. Parliament must consider what it means for the country. If the worst is proved, do we need to revisit treason laws written 700 years ago?”.
It comes as police searches at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home of Royal Lodge enter their fourth day. Officers began to scour the Windsor property following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in a public office on Thursday.
On Saturday, it was reported that King Charles will not oppose plans to remove his brother from the royal line of succession.
Royal sources told The Guardian on Saturday that Charles would not stop Parliament from enacting legislation that would prevent Andrew from ever ascending to the throne.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told The Independent that the issue is “a matter for Parliament”.
Reform will back bill to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from line of succession, Jenrick says
Reform UK’s Treasury spokesman Robert Jenrick has said the party would support legislation to prevent Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from ever becoming king.
He told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky: “If the government bring forward this Bill with the support of the King, then we will back it.”
But he said with the former prince eighth in line to the throne there is “no chance” of him becoming monarch and urged parliament to focus on things that are “more important to the public”.
He said: “We have to be realistic, Andrew is the eighth in line to the throne, so there’s no chance of him becoming our monarch.
“And so parliament really should be focused on things that are more important to the public, whether that’s economy, crime, the health service, immigration, but if the Bill does come before parliament then we’ll support it.
“My main feeling today, emotion, is sadness really for the King and the royal family, because they’ve been let down so badly, as of course have the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.
“The King serves this country extremely well and Andrew has disgraced the royal family, and he’s disgraced our country in the process.”
'Justice is being seen in the UK, not in America'
The Independent editor-in-chief Geordie Greig said the King’s visit to the US will also highlight how “justice is being seen in the UK, not in America”.
Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg on her Sunday morning show, he said: “I think with the King going there, that will again highlight the question, why is justice being seen in the UK and not in the US?”.
Upcoming US tour is an 'opportunity' for King to distance himself from his brother, Independent editor-in-chief says
King Charles’ upcoming tour in the US is an “opportunity” for the monarch to distance himself from his disgraced brother, The Independent’s editor-in-chief has said.
Speaking to the BBC’s Laura Kuennsberg, Geordie Greig said: “The tour in America with Charles about to go, I think, is an opportunity for the royal family to shine through.
“We will see the comparison between the banality and bovine nature of Prince Andrew and the dignity and the confidence and the diplomatic skills which Charles brings.”
Government does not rule out judge-led inquiry into Andrew
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
A Cabinet minister did not rule out a judge-led inquiry after Andrew-Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, but said it would be “premature” to do anything while police investigate.
Asked whether the government would consider the move, the education secretary told Sky News: “We’ll look at any sensible proposals that do come forward.
“But it’s premature at the moment, because we do have the police doing their work.
“They need to have the time and space to do so, as the King set out, no-one is above the law, and it’s right that the police go wherever the evidence takes them, so that has to be the focus at the moment.”
No legislation to remove Andrew from line of succession until criminal proceedings conclude
The Independent’s political correspondent Millie Cooke reports:
The government will not introduce legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession until after criminal proceedings have concluded, the education secretary has said.
Asked for a timeline on when we might see the legislation, Bridget Phillipson told Sky News: "We're not ruling anything out around this, but we have obviously got a live police investigation underway.
"So we'll not be setting out further steps until the police have been able to do their work and wherever that investigation, wherever the evidence takes them."
Watch: 'Inconceivable' Andrew's guards didn't see anything, says former head of UK royal protection
What happens next after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest?
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested and released under investigation on suspicion of misconduct in public office over claims he leaked confidential documents to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest on Thursday, on his 66th birthday, following allegations uncovered in the latest tranche of the Epstein files, that the former prince had shared sensitive information with Epstein while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
He was detained for 11 hours for police questioning, before he was pictured cowering in the back of a Range Rover as he was driven away from a police station in Aylesham, Norfolk.
But what does this mean for the former prince, and what could happen next?
The Independent’s Holly Evans reports:
Recap: Everything we know as searches of Royal Lodge continue
Police are continuing to scour Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home of Royal Lodge in Windsor following his arrest on Thursday.
Here are the key developments from over the weekend:
• A group of influential MPs are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss launching an inquiry into Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s role as a UK trade envoy once the police investigation has concluded
• The Palace has suggested it would not stand in the way of any parliamentary move to take the former prince out of the line of succession, saying it is a “matter for parliament”
• Former cabinet minister Tom Tugendhat has called for a treason probe into Mr Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson following allegations they passed sensitive government information to Epstein
• Gordon Brown has reportedly called for an investigation into whether Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor used RAF jets to meet disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
• The Princess of Wales was seen in public for the first time since Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest as she attended a rugby match at Twickenham
• The Metropolitan Police has urged the former prince’s protection officers and staff to come forwards if they have information, as the ex-head of royal protection says it is ‘inconceivable’ his guards didn’t see anything
A former cabinet minister has reportedly called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Lord Peter Mandelson to face treason investigations over allegations they passed confidential government information to Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat said: “This affair raises urgent questions about foreign influence and national security. What did the Palace know? What did ministers know? What else is being hidden?
“This goes beyond what a court could reasonably consider. Parliament must consider what it means for the country. If the worst is proved, do we need to revisit treason laws written 700 years ago?”
Lord Mandelson was sacked as ambassador to Washington in September 2025 following revelations about his friendship with Epstein. But in the most recent tranche of the Epstein files, emails suggest he passed sensitive government information to the paedophile financier.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in a public office over allegations he passed sensitive information to Epstein during his stint as a UK trade envoy.
It comes after the business and trade committee said it was considering launching a parliamentary probe into the role of UK trade envoys after Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Searches set to enter fourth day at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's former home
Police searches at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home are set to enter their fourth day following the former prince’s arrest.
Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who was released under investigation on Thursday evening, is believed to be residing at Wood Farm.
