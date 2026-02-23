Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Liveupdated

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor latest: Prince William says he’s ‘not calm’ as fallout from Andrew’s arrest continues

Senior MP Tom Tugendhat said the former prince’s alleged actions raise ‘urgent questions’ over national security

Protesters hang photo of Andrew leaving police station in the Louvre

Prince William has admitted he is not in a “calm state” as the fallout from his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor‘s arrest continues.

The royal family is facing its greatest crisis in decades after the arrest of the former prince on his 66th birthday on Thursday.

Appearing together with Princess Kate at the Baftas on Sunday for the first time since the arrest, William was asked if he had seen the film Hamnet.

“I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment,” he told reporters. “I will save it.”

It comes as senior MP and former Tory cabinet minister Tom Tugendhat called for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to face a treason investigation over allegations he leaked sensitive government information to Jeffrey Epstein.

Police searches at Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former home of Royal Lodge entered their fourth day and are to continue on Monday.

Royal sources told The Guardian on Saturday that Charles would not stop Parliament from enacting legislation that would prevent Andrew from ever ascending to the throne.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace told The Independent that the issue is “a matter for Parliament”.

From abdication to Diana, Harry and ex-Prince Andrew. A look at major British royal scandals

Holding prestige but not power, Britain’s monarchy is finely tuned to public sentiment.

That's been evident with the disgrace of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor, the former prince who was arrested and held in custody for nearly 11 hours Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Police are investigating whether Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential trade information with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein when the then-Prince Andrew was a U.K. trade envoy. The arrest is unrelated to allegations related to Epstein’s sex trafficking.

Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any wrongdoing in his association with Epstein but has not commented on the most recent allegations, which stem from the release of millions of pages of Epstein files by the U.S. Justice Department.

From abdication to Diana, Harry and ex-Prince Andrew. A look at major British royal scandals

Britain’s monarchy faces fresh strain as police investigate the former Prince Andrew over alleged misconduct as a former trade envoy
Maira Butt23 February 2026 05:00

Line of succession explained

At this time, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in line to the throne.

First in line to succeed his father King Charles is the Prince of Wales, William.

His three children are next, with Prince George second in line, Princess Charlotte third, and Prince Louis fourth.

The Sussexes then slot into succession, with Prince Harry fifth in line and his children with Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet next.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor follows.

Maira Butt23 February 2026 04:00

Is the royal family above the law? Why Andrew can be arrested – but not the King

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office in what has been an unprecedented week for the royal family.

He is no longer a prince after his titles was removed following scrutiny over his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

But what are the laws around prosecuting a member of the royal family?

We take a look below:

Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor can be arrested – but not the King

The British monarch is protected by sovereign immunity, a wide-ranging constitutional principle that exempts them from all criminal and civil liability
Maira Butt23 February 2026 03:00

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s taxpayer funded Met bodyguards told to provide security for Epstein party, emails reveal

Taxpayer-funded Metropolitan Police bodyguards assigned to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were instructed to provide door security for a lavish celebrity dinner party at Jeffrey Epstein’s New York home, emails suggest.

Two royal protection officers appear to have been told to act as doormen at the paedophile financier’s seven-floor Manhattan mansion in 2010, after he had been convicted of a child sex offence.

The officers, given the job of protecting the prince, were staying at the multimillion-pound townhouse on 71st Street during the royal’s trip to visit his friend, according to emails unearthed in the latest tranche of the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.

The Independent’s crime correspondent Amy Clare-Martin reports:

Andrew’s taxpayer funded Met officers told to guard Epstein party, emails reveal

Two bodyguards for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor were given instructions about a lavish dinner party during a 2010 visit to Epstein’s mansion, emails suggest
Maira Butt23 February 2026 02:00

Police searches expected to continue at Royal Lodge after Andrew’s arrest

Police searches are expected to continue into Monday at the former home of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor following his arrest.

Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy.

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint public appearance since the arrest, attending the Bafta awards on Sunday evening.

Speaking at the event, William said he was not in a “calm state”.

Police searches expected to continue at Royal Lodge after Andrew’s arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
Maira Butt23 February 2026 01:00

Majority of British public wants Mountbatten-Windsor removed from line of succession, polling suggests

The majority of Britons think Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor should be removed from the line of succession, according to recent polling.

The survey conducted by YouGov shows 82 per cent of the public think the former prince should be removed from the line of succession, and just 6 per cent believed he should not.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer’s government considers whether to introduce legislation to remove Mr Mountbatten-Windsor from his place as eighth in line to the throne.

Joe Middleton22 February 2026 23:59

Prince William admits he is 'not calm' after Andrew arrest in first appearance with Kate

Prince William has admitted he is not in a “calm state” as the fallout from his uncle Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor‘s arrest continues.

The royal family is facing its greatest crisis in decades after the arrest of the former prince on his 66th birthday on Thursday.

Appearing together with Princess Kate at the Baftas on Sunday for the first time since the arrest, William was asked if he had seen the film Hamnet.

“I need to be in quite a calm state and I am not at the moment,” he told reporters. “I will save it.”

(Jaimi Joy/PA Wire)
Maira Butt22 February 2026 23:38

'Inconceivable' Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's guards didn't see anything, ex-head of UK royal protection says

The ex-head of UK royal protection has said it is “inconceivable” that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s guards didn’t witness any alleged misconduct.

Speaking to Sky News, Dai Davies said: “"Wherever he (Mr Mountbatten-Windsor) went, he would have had a team of protection officers and they would have been with him normally 24 hours a day.

"Clearly at night they're not in the bedroom with him, but they're nearby, so that in the event of an incident, they could act in accordance with their training."

He added: "Many of them had been with him for years, and they would have gone to all the five residents [of Jeffrey Epstein] that we've been talking about in the United States, Virgin Islands, New Mexico, and Florida.

"So it's inconceivable to me, I'm sad to say, that nobody saw anything."

Joe Middleton22 February 2026 23:00

Watch: Protesters hang photo of Andrew leaving police station in the Louvre

Protesters hang photo of Andrew leaving police station in the Louvre
Joe Middleton22 February 2026 22:06

Protesters hang photo of Andrew leaving police station in the Louvre

Luke Reevey reports:

Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon say they hung a photograph of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor taken after his arrest in the Louvre.

An individual was filmed hanging a picture of the former prince, taken by Reuters photographer Phil Noble after Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation, in the Paris museum.

Mountbatten-Windsor was released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office over allegations he sent confidential government documents to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The royal has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Protesters hang photo of Andrew leaving police station in the Louvre
Maira Butt22 February 2026 21:27

