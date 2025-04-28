For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 14-year-old schoolgirl who stabbed two teachers and a fellow pupil at a school in south Wales has been detained for 15 years.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, shouted “I’m going to f****** kill you” before pulling out a knife, and later said “I stabbed her oopsies” while sitting in the back of a police van.

Jurors heard that the teenager, who was 13 at the time, attacked teacher Fiona Elias on 24 April last year during the morning break with her father’s multi-tool.

open image in gallery Police at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Ammanford (Ben Birchall/PA) ( PA Archive )

Liz Hopkin, a fellow teacher at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in Ammanford, stepped in to help but was also stabbed, before the teenager moved on to attack another girl.

All three victims survived the attack, but Ms Hopkin, who was stabbed in the neck, had to be flown to Cardiff by air ambulance.

After she was arrested, the girl made a series of unsolicited comments, including: “I’m pretty sure this is going to be on the news, so more eyes will be looking at me.

“That’s one way to be a celebrity.”

The girl previously pleaded guilty to three counts of wounding with intent and a further count of possession of a bladed article on a school premises – but denied attempted murder. She was convicted following a week-long trial at Swansea Crown Court.

During the trial, the girl told jurors she was sorry for the incident and could not remember large parts of what happened.

“It doesn’t sound like me. It doesn’t feel like something I would do,” she said.

Drawings found in her home referenced Mrs Elias and the girl she attacked, with one note saying the girl will “burn” and another “cut their mouths and eyes”.

