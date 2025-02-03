For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A teenager who injured two teachers and a pupil in a stabbing rampage at a school in Wales has been found guilty of attempted murder.

The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, yelled “I’m going to kill you” when she launched her attack on assistant head teacher Fiona Elias during morning break at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 24 April last year.

During a trial at Swansea Crown Court, a jury heard how she then stabbed another teacher, called Liz Hopkin, before moving on to stab another girl and eventually being restrained by staff.

On Monday, the jury members found the girl guilty of the attempted murder of the three people. She had denied the charge, and admitted to wounding with intent.

At the week-long trial, William Hughes KC, prosecuting, said the attack was launched on Mrs Elias after the teacher had asked about her school uniform outside the a school hall.

The girl pulled out a knife from her pocket and began to stab the teacher, before Ms Hopkin stepped in and was also attacked. Another pupil was also stabbed before another teacher took the girl down in a head lock.

The incident triggered a major incident in the school with students placed on lockdown as police and ambulance staffed arrived.

The trial heard that the girl told officers after her arrest: “I’m pretty sure this is going to be on the news, so more eyes will be looking at me. That’s one way to be a celebrity.”

Mr Hughes said found notes and drawings at the girl’s home, referencing Mrs Elias and the girl she attacked. One note said the girl will “burn” and another “cut their mouths and eyes”.

This is a breaking story - more to follow