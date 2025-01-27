For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 13-year-old girl shouted “I’m going to f****** kill you” as she stabbed two teachers and another teenager at a Welsh secondary school, a court heard.

The girl, who was a pupil at the school, later said “I stabbed her, oopsies” and “that’s one way to be a celebrity” in comments to police after her arrest.

Jurors at Swansea Crown Court were shown CCTV of the attack on two teachers at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, also known as Amman Valley School, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, on 24 April last year.

School staff could be seen trying to talk her down after she stabbed assistant head Fiona Elias multiple times with a fishing multitool, before turning on Liz Hopkin when she tried to intervene – stabbing her in her in the back, neck, legs and arms.

When she pulled the blade from her pocket she shouted “I am going to kill you, I am going to f****** kill you,” the court heard.

The girl managed to injured another teenager before she was disarmed and police arrived, prosecutor William Hughes KC told the jury.

open image in gallery Vehicles from the emergency services at Amman Valley school in April last year ( PA Wire )

The defendant, who is now aged 14 and cannot be named for legal reasons, has admitted to three counts of wounding with intent, but denies attempting to murder the three victims.

Opening the trial on Monday, Mr Hughes told the jury the teenager had taken the multitool knife from her father’s fishing equipment intending to use it on staff.

“She did so, the prosecution say, with the intent to kill,” he told the court.

Jurors were told victim Ms Elias had previously found a vegetable knife inside the defendant’s bag at the start of school year, resulting in her temporary exclusion.

Afterwards, her father would search her bag every day and the school had permission to carry out daily checks, but on the day of the stabbing she had left home before he could carry out his usual search, the jury heard.

Although she remained silent in police interview, the teenager made several unsolicited comments to police after her arrest, Mr Hughes added.

She said “I stabbed her... oopsies” and asked “are they dead” while in the back of a Dyfed Powys police vehicle, later adding: “I’m pretty sure this is going to be on the news so more eyes will be looking at me. That’s one way to be a celebrity.”

Searches of the teenager’s home uncovered a notebook depicting one of the victims, annotated with phrases including “burning a person”, “they could die” and “cut their mouths and eyes”, the court heard.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service treated the victims at the scene, although Ms Hopkin had to be flown by air ambulance to hospital with four stab wounds.

Mr Hughes told the jury the defendant does not deny taking her father’s multitool to the school and using it to attack the victims.

“She does dispute she did so with intending to kill one, two or all three of them,” he added.

The trial continues.