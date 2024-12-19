Neo-Nazi terrorist with weapons cache promoted Holocaust denial online

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Neo-Nazi terrorist who promoted Holocaust denial online and threatened LGBT groups has been jailed.

Alan Edward, 55, was convicted in September of inviting support for proscribed terror group National Action and of posting homophobic and transphobic material on the internet, following a trial at the High Court in Stirling.

The father-of-one was convicted of 14 offences, including four terrorism charges.

He was found guilty of possession of a cross-bow, machete, sword, knuckleduster, and arrowheads, which were said to give rise to “the suspicion that your possession was for the purpose in connection with the commission or preparation or instigation of an act of terror”.

Edward was convicted of posting offensive memes on social media platform GAB, including circulating a video promoting National Action, during a course of conduct between January 2021 and September 2022.

He was also convicted of cannabis cultivation at his home in Redding, Falkirk, and three charges of threatening and abusive behaviour, including towards the investigating officer.

Judge Fiona Tait handed Edward a 15-year extended sentence, comprising 10 years in prison and five years of supervision on licence following his release, when she sentenced him at the High Court in Glasgow on Thursday.

He was deemed to be at a “high risk of reoffending” by a criminal justice social report, the court was told.

She issued an order of supervision for 30 years under the terms of the Counter-Terrorism Act 2008, and a five-year serious crime prevention order.

open image in gallery A collection of weapons found to be in the possession of Alan Edward, 55, a Neo-Nazi terrorist who promoted Holocaust denial online and threatened LGBT groups. ( Crown Office/PA Wire )

The judge told Edward: “It is necessary to punish you and deter others from possessing weapons and engaging in acts of terrorism.

“I do not consider the normal period of licence to be sufficient to protect the public.”

Edward was convicted of threatening and abusive behaviour regarding memes posted on GAB depicting Holocaust denial and of an “anti-LGBTQ+ nature”.

Other statements and memes were “of a racist and anti-Semitic” nature, the court heard, while some were “aggravated by prejudice relating to transgender and sexual orientation”.

Edward was remanded on September 9, 2022 and his 10-year sentence was backdated to begin then.

Defending, Allan MacLeod said Edward spent a lot of time “socialising on the internet” and that a stun-gun he was found in possession of did not work.

He said Edward had been on disability benefits, and had been a carer for a friend.

Mr MacLeod said: “Mr Edward is single and has a grown-up child. Mr Edward accepts his guilt in relation to cannabis cultivation – I think it was two plants.

open image in gallery Exterior view of the High Court in Glasgow ( PA Archive )

“He admits it made his life more comfortable while on social security. For a long time he was a carer for a friend, and advises me he would spend three-and-a-half days a week fulfilling that role for quite some period of time.

“Mr Edward is very clear that his online activities which were highlighted are not to be repeated, he notes that he is very happy to comply with any conditions the court considers appropriate.”

He also told the court Edward is “focused on the future” and has no intention of repeating his crimes.

Detective Superintendent Stephen Clark, head of counter-terrorism investigations at Police Scotland, said: “Edward shared extreme racist and homophobic content online with the aim of stirring up hatred and spreading fear and alarm. His complete disregard for the corrosive impact this could have on our communities heightened these dangerous actions.

“It is entirely unacceptable to promote terrorism or extremism, and this conviction displays how we will not hesitate to investigate online or offline behaviour which breaches terrorism or other criminal legislation.

“Holding an array of weaponry posed a clear and significant risk to the public which underlines the importance of him being brought to justice.