Family of London van crash victim pay tribute to ‘beautiful soul’

The family of the woman who died in a fatal collision in central London have paid tribute to her, calling her a “beautiful soul.”

Aalia Mahomed, 20, was killed in a fatal collision involving a van and pedestrians by The Strand, close to Kings College London’s campus in Aldwych.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 11.41 am on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her family described Aalia as a “bright, kind and beautiful soul, who brought joy and laughter to everyone.

“She was a ray of sunshine in our lives, and will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

“Her light will always live on in our memories and her smile will be our strength as we get through this difficult time.”

Police said specialist officers are continuing to support the family, who have asked for privacy during this “difficult time.”

London Ambulance Service said they treated four people at the scene. As well as Ms Mahomed, they took two pedestrians to hospital and discharged one person at the scene.

A 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she remains in serious condition, although her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Police arrested the driver of the van, a 26-year-old man at the scene on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

Police said at the time the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

He was further arrested whilst in custody on suspicion of drug driving offences. He has since been bailed with conditions whilst enquiries continue.

King’s College London said at the time it was aware of an incident on The Strand and was working with police to find out more information.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or post @MetCC ref CAD 2771/18MARCH.