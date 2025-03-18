Woman killed as van crashes into group of people in central London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A young woman has been killed after a van crashed into a group of people outside King’s College London just before midday.

One person is fighting for their life after being rushed to hospital and another suffered minor injuries, the Met Police said.

A 26-year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving after the van crashed on the Strand in central London.

The incident is not believed to be terror related. A witness told LBC News that “a few girls may have been hit”.

“I’m waiting for my friends to come out, they sound pretty shaken but I don’t know what they saw,” they said.

open image in gallery A young woman has been killed after a van crashed into a group of people outside King’s College London ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

A Met Police spokesperson said: “Police are on scene and dealing with a collision close to The Strand, WC2.

“Officers were called at 11.41am on Tuesday, 18 March following a collision involving a van and pedestrians.

“Three pedestrians suffered injuries, with a woman in her twenties sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“Two pedestrians have been taken to hospital, one has potentially life-threatening injuries, and the other has minor injuries.

“The driver of the van, a 26-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion causing death by careless driving and driving with concentration of specified controlled drug above specified limit.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...