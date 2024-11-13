For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

More than a dozen people have been injured after a bus carrying school children collided with a lorry in Leicestershire.

At least 16 people have suffered minor injuries in the crash on the A46 near Syston on Wednesday morning, Leicestershire Police said.

The bus contained 37 children travelling on a school trip, and ten people were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The collision, which happened at about 9:30am, closed the dual carriageway northbound between A607 near Cossington and the B676.

A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Police received a report at 9.30am today (Wednesday 13 November) of a collision involving a bus, containing a number of schoolchildren, and an HGV on the A46 northbound carriageway near to Syston.

“16 passengers sustained minor injuries and 10 of those were taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Emergency services responded at the time and local road closures were put in place. The road has since been reopened.”

In a post on X, National Highways East Midlands announced the road had reopened.

“The A46 is now OPEN northbound between A607 near Cossington and B676, SixHills for following a collision involving a Heavy Goods Vehicle and a bus,” the post said.

“Traffic is flowing well with no reported delays.

“Thank you for your patience.”