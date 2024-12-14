Chris McCausland earns his first perfect score in Strictly final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Comedian Chris McCausland has earned his first perfect score during the 2024 final of Strictly Come Dancing.

Viewers will find out on Saturday which of the four finalists – comedian Chris McCausland, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland, Love Island star Tasha Ghouri and JLS singer JB Gill – will lift the glitterball trophy after a public vote.

Becoming tearful after his final routine, McCausland hugged his partner Dianne Buswell and said he was a “mess”.

Judge Motsi Mabuse said he was not just an inspiration for the blind community, but “a role model for each and every one of us”.

Head judge Shirley Ballas rose from her seat to give Buswell a hug and describe her as an “amazing teacher”.

Craig Revel Horwood says his “eyes opened” after visiting the studio to see McCausland and Buswell perform, and read out a Christmas card to the comedian, describing him as a “light that shines for all to see”.

The couple were given a perfect score of 40 points for repeating their favourite dance of the series, a waltz to You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

Ghouri’s American smooth to Someone You Loved by Lewis Capaldi, and show dance to Sing, Sing, Sing by Benny Goodman, both earned 40 points from the judges.

Craig Revel Horwood called her “Broadway ready” after she covered a variety of dance styles, including foxtrot and quickstep, during the Sing, Sing, Sing routine.

Similar 10s across the board were given to Gill for his samba to Mas Que Nada, by Sergio Mendes, and Viennese waltz to Let’s Go Fly A Kite from Mary Poppins.