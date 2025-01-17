Prince of Wales to meet young people experiencing homelessness at London shelter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales will meet young people experiencing homelessness during a visit to a charity centre in London.

During the trip on Tuesday, William will speak to some of those being supported by the charity, Centrepoint, and enjoy sports activities provided by the service, including boxing and table football.

The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity.

Ending homelessness has been a long-term focus for the Prince of Wales, who has told how visiting shelters with his mother when he was a child left a deep and lasting impression and inspired his work.

In December, William helped serve Christmas lunch at a homeless shelter run by charity The Passage that he was introduced to by Diana, Princess of Wales.

In 2023, William launched the Homewards project which aims to develop a blueprint for eradicating homelessness in all its forms, “making it rare, brief and unrepeated”.

The five-year initiative has seen Homewards teams set up in six UK locations – Newport, Lambeth, Belfast, Aberdeen, Sheffield and three neighbouring Dorset towns, Poole, Bournemouth and Christchurch – with the aim of delivering bespoke solutions to issues in each area.

Centrepoint is a key partner of the Homewards project and helps to advise The Royal Foundation on the design and development of the programme.

A documentary entitled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness aired in October to mark the first year of the initiative.