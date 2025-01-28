Puy du Fou launches public consultation on proposals for Oxfordshire theme park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Historical theme park company Puy du Fou has launched a public consultation on proposals for a £600 million destination park near Bicester in Oxfordshire.

The attraction is set to include four period villages and 13 live shows in which visitors can “immerse themselves in British history”, and is expected to be open between April and October.

Plans also include three hotels themed to different periods of British history, restaurants and a conference centre, as well as natural features such as ponds, lakes, and gardens, and more than 40 acres of wildflower meadows and 20,000 new trees.

After announcing our initial concepts last year, we held consultation events in Bucknell, Bicester and Oxford, and have since met hundreds of local people and organisations Olivier Strebelle, Puy du Fou

Puy du Fou has launched a consultation scheme, asking the public to comment on the proposals online at www.puydufouconsultation.co.uk – which contains detailed plans for the park.

Three consultation events will also be held in February:

– At Weyland Hall, in North Street, Bicester, on February 6 between 12pm and 7pm.– At Whately Hall Hotel, in Horse Fair, Banbury, on February 7 between 12pm and 7pm.– At Bucknell Village Hall, in Middleton Road, Bucknell, on February 8 between 10am and 5pm.

Olivier Strebelle, chief executive of Puy du Fou, said: “After announcing our initial concepts last year, we held consultation events in Bucknell, Bicester and Oxford, and have since met hundreds of local people and organisations.

“This has helped us draw up proposals that will create a world-class destination that excites British visitors with their own history while still being a good neighbour to local people.

“We want to create a setting of beautiful gardens and wildflower meadows, and the first new forest in Oxfordshire for generations, covering 50 acres and with 20,000 new trees being planted.

“This would be a £600 million investment in the local economy over the next 10 years, and would employ 700 people, plus create as many as 2,000 new jobs at hotels, suppliers and other local businesses, from its first year of opening.

“I look forward to listening to local people and businesses as we work on finalising our plans for this exciting project.”

Puy du Fou built history-themed destinations in Les Epesses, France, and Toledo, Spain.