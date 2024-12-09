Syrians gather in London to celebrate fall of Assad regime

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Syrian nationals who fled to the UK following the civil war said they planned to return home as they celebrated the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime.

A crowd of jubilant demonstrators gathered in Piccadilly Circus, central London, chanting and waving Syrian flags.

Former president Assad fled the country’s capital Damascus on Sunday after insurgents from the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) entered the city without resistance.

His departure from Syria on Sunday morning marked the end of more than 50 years of his family’s rule over the country.

Alhakim Marwan, who fled Syria for the UK in 2012 with his wife and son, told the PA news agency he “will not forget what the UK has done for them” as he is planning to go back to Syria.

The 66-year-old, who spoke only in Arabic but was translated by friend Ali Qunbas, said: “Assad’s regime is finished in Syria – this is the biggest happening in the world.

“Inshallah (If Allah wills it), soon we go back to the country.

“Of course, he (Mr Marwan) will go back because he loves Syria.”

We say thank you to England because she welcomed the Syrian people. We say thanks to the Queen and the King as well, and all the country, because they have been helpful to the Syrian refugees Alhakim Marwan

Mr Qunbas, still speaking on behalf of Mr Marwan, added: “We say thank you to England because she welcomed the Syrian people.

“We say thanks to the Queen and the King as well, and all the country, because they have been helpful to the Syrian refugees.”

The pair then went back to the centre of the crowd where people began dancing in a circle to the sound of drums.

Ahmed Amid, 29, told PA he and his family, who still live in Syria, were “very excited” and “over the moon”.

He added: “This just means lots of families can come back and rebuild, and hopefully build a better country where there is no dictatorship, and there’s freedom for everyone.

“I pray that we can just carry on moving forward. It’s a moment for the Syrians and everyone’s happy – it’s a celebration.”

Another man who gave his name only as Waleed said: “Everyone is celebrating – it’s a lot for me. We’ve been waiting for this moment for 54 years.

“My grandfather has been jailed, my uncles have been jailed – all of them. By a divine arrangement they got out of jail safely, but they have been expelled out of the country.

“There was no way to stay in this country (Syria) – it’s the saddest regime.”

Gesturing towards the scenes of jubilation all around him, he said: “We just wrote history – this is history.

“In 10 days, we vanished a system that’s conquered Syria for more than 54 years. What better history could we write?”

I want to show people how happy we are - that Bashar now is done! I can't even say my words - I don't know what to say or how to say it because I'm so happy and excited Retaj Al Jondi

Syrian student Retaj Al Jondi, 18, who came to the UK to study business two years ago, said she was “so happy to be here”.

She added: “I want to show people how happy we are – that Bashar now is done!

“I can’t even say my words – I don’t know what to say or how to say it because I’m so happy and excited.”

The former president and his family arrived in Moscow later on Sunday and have been granted asylum by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin confirmed.