Drone project reaches ‘important milestone’ with final trial flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The final trial flights have taken place in a “ground-breaking initiative” that uses drones to transport medical products.

Project CAELUS involved drones travelling between Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin and Aberdeen over a three-week period between November and December.

AGS Airports – which includes Aberdeen Aiport – led the initiative, working with 15 other partners as part of the project, which was established with the aim of creating a national drone network to help with healthcare logistics.

Project CAELUS is a truly ground-breaking initiative that not only transforms healthcare logistics but also demonstrates how drones can be safely and effectively integrated into modern airspace Fiona Smith, sustainability director AGS Airports

Dr Jamie Hogg, clinical lead in the north for Project CAELUS trial said: “These test flights are the key to unlocking the huge potential of drone networks to support our NHS services.”

Adding that the trial built on earlier “successful live flight trials” that had taken place in and around NHS sites in Lothian, the Borders, Ayrshire and Arran and Glasgow, Dr Hogg said: “The North of Scotland and the islands stand to benefit from this research and innovation with the potential to be more patient-focused and sustainable.”

Meanwhile, Fiona Smith, the sustainability director at AGS Airports, said: “Project CAELUS is a truly ground-breaking initiative that not only transforms healthcare logistics but also demonstrates how drones can be safely and effectively integrated into modern airspace.”

She added that using such “innovative technology” allowed them to “deliver critical medical supplies like blood products and diagnostic samples in record time, improving patient outcomes and enhancing healthcare access for remote and rural communities”

Ms Smith said: “These trials showcase the potential of a future where drones are a seamless part of our airspace, working alongside traditional aviation to serve vital societal needs.”

Hazel Dempsey, national programme manager at NHS Grampian said: “NHS Grampian is proud to be the lead board for NHS Scotland on CAELUS and we are delighted to have worked alongside our fellow boards and to be closing the project with our industry partners on this, our final live flight trial.”

Business and innovation minister Richard Lochhead said he was pleased to have seen Project CAELUS progress further.

The Scottish Government minister said: “This is a pivotal example of industry, academia and the public sector working together to develop solutions to enhance our public services.

“The successful completion of live trials marks an important milestone in delivering the project, which promises a hugely promising solution to ensuring essential healthcare supplies are delivered where and when they are needed.”

The project took place after Dr Marco Fossati of the University of Strathclyde created a digital blueprint for a drone delivery network with his research team.

Dr Fossati said: “It has been fantastic to have been involved in this project, which emerged from research led by Strathclyde, and which has the potential to connect hospitals, pathology laboratories, distribution centres and GP surgeries across Scotland.”