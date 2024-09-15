Jump to content

Watch live: Law enforcement hold press conference after multiple shots fired near Trump golf course

Lucy Leeson
Sunday 15 September 2024 16:51
Watch live as police remain outside Donald Trump’s Florida golf course after multiple shots were fired on Sunday (15 September).

Multiple gunshots were fired at Trump National Golf Club in West Palm Beach where the former president was playing golf today, according to reports.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that a person has been detained in connection with the incident after Secret Service agents fired at the suspect, who they believe intended to target the former president. A long gun has been recovered, they added.

Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said in a statement that Trump is safe. “President Trump is safe following gunshots in his vicinity. No further details at this time,” he said in a statement.

