2 men charged after being linked to a suspect in the killings of 4 relatives of an abandoned infant

Authorities searching for a man wanted in the murders of the parents, grandmother and uncle of an infant found alive in Tennessee have charged two other men in connection with the killings.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation charged Tanaka Brown, 29, and Giovonte Thomas, 29, with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Investigators allege both men “assisted” 28-year-old Austin Robert Drummond in the murders.

Authorities have left many questions unanswered, including how the men allegedly helped Drummond, the manner in which the relatives were killed and how the baby ended up in a car seat in the Tigrett area, roughly 40 miles (64.37 kilometers) from the bodies.

Law enforcement officers were still searching for Drummond.

“He should be considered armed and dangerous,” the bureau said in a Saturday news release announcing charges against Thomas. Brown, who also faces one count of tampering with evidence, was arrested a day earlier.

Thomas was in custody at the Madison County Jail on an unrelated charge and would be transferred to the Lake County Jail to be arraigned on the new charges, authorities said. A listed phone number for Thomas could not be located Sunday.

Brown was booked into Lake County Jail, according to authorities. A listed number for Brown could not be located Sunday. Email messages seeking comment were sent to Brown on Sunday.

On Friday, authorities said they found the car they believe Drummond was driving. It was located in Jackson, Tennessee, about 70 miles from where the bodies were discovered and some 40 miles from where the baby was left.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Director David Rausch said authorities believe it was a targeted attack by Drummond, who had a relationship with the family. The baby is safe and being cared for, authorities have said.

Authorities obtained warrants for Drummond charging him with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated kidnapping and weapons offenses. His criminal history includes prison time for robbing a convenience store and threatening to go after jurors. He was also charged with attempted murder while behind bars.

No listed for number for Drummond could be found. An attorney who represented him as a teenager has not returned messages from The Associated Press.

Authorities have identified the four people found dead in Tiptonville as James M. Wilson, 21; Adrianna Williams, 20; Cortney Rose, 38; and Braydon Williams, 15.

Wilson and Adrianna Williams were the infant’s parents, and Rose was Adrianna and Braydon Williams’ mother.