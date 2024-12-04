Watch live: Vigil march in South Korea as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachment
Watch live as a vigil march takes place in South Korea on Wednesday (4 December) as President Yoon Suk Yeol faces impeachmentvfollowing his declaration and subsequent lifting of martial law in the country.
There were deep divisions in Yoon’s ruling People Power Party as well, as its leader called for Defence Minister Kim Yong-hyun to be fired and the entire cabinet to resign, with the defence ministry saying Kim has now offered to resign.
Protesters gathered at Gwanghwamun Square and outside the national assembly on Wednesday, holding placards with messages such as “Restore Democracy” and “Investigate his act of rebellion immediately”.
South Korean opposition parties filed a motion to impeach the president. “We’ve submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently,” representatives from six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, said. They indicated the vote could happen as soon as Friday.
