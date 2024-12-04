Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

South Korea is facing a political crisis as opposition lawmakers demand president Yoon Suk Yeol resign or face impeachment for declaring martial law on Tuesday.

The declaration, which saw the military deployed near the National Assembly, was repealed by a parliamentary vote only hours later.

Mr Yoon’s ministers have since expressed their intention to resign en masse, Chosun Ilbo reported on Wednesday citing a source close to the ruling party.

The prime minister, Han Duck-soo, is scheduled to meet the ruling People Power Party leadership and senior aides to Mr Yoon at 2pm, the paper reported.

The ongoing crisis has reignited debate about democratic backsliding and constitutional violations in the country.

open image in gallery People take part in a protest rally against South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol in Seoul ( Reuters )

The martial law decree, the first in South Korea in over four decades, was aimed at combating “anti-state forces” in parliament, which is controlled by the opposition, Mr Yoon claimed in his televised address on Tuesday evening.

The declaration, however, sparked immediate backlash, with critics and opposition parties accusing the president of overstepping constitutional boundaries.

By Wednesday morning, opposition parties, led by the Democratic Party, were calling for Mr Yoon’s resignation, deeming his act a “grave rebellion” and warning of imminent impeachment proceedings if he refused to step down.

“President Yoon Suk Yeol’s martial law declaration was a clear violation of the constitution. It didn’t abide by any requirements to declare it,” the Democratic Party said in a statement.

“It was a grave act of rebellion and provides perfect grounds for his impeachment.”

open image in gallery Protesters call for the resignation and impeachment of South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul on 4 December 2024 ( EPA )

Tumultuous turn of events

The dramatic chain of events started late Tuesday evening when Mr Yoon announced martial law to suppress what he described as pro-North Korean forces sabotaging his administration.

The declaration was swiftly repealed by the opposition-led National Assembly in the early hours of Wednesday. In spite of soldiers surrounding the parliament complex, lawmakers managed to gather for an emergency session and vote 190-0 to overrule Mr Yoon.

The motion led the cabinet to lift martial law at around 4.30am. Soldiers deployed in full battle gear around the National Assembly withdrew shortly afterwards. “Even with our unfortunate memories of military coups, our citizens have surely observed the events of today and saw the maturity of our military,” National Assembly speaker Woo Won Shik remarked.

open image in gallery Protesters demand South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol’s removal in Seoul ( Reuters )

Impeachment on horizon

The Democratic Party, which holds 168 of the 300 seats in the parliament, needs the support of 200 lawmakers to impeach Mr Yoon. Smaller opposition parties hold another 24 seats and 18 members of the president’s People Power Party voted with the opposition in rejecting the martial law declaration, signalling potential fractures within his party.

Should impeachment proceedings succeed, Mr Yoon would be suspended from office while the Constitutional Court scrutinises and ratifies the motion, a process that could take up to six months.

In the interim, prime minister Han Duck-soo would assume presidential mduties.

The path to impeachment is fraught with challenges, however. The Constitutional Court needs six of its nine judges to uphold an impeachment motion. Three seats on the bench are currently vacant, potentially complicating any ruling on the matter.

open image in gallery Protesters stage a rally to demand South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol step down in front of the National Assembly in Seoul on 4 December 2024 ( AP )

National and international reactions

The backlash against Mr Yoon’s martial law declaration went beyond South Korean borders. The US National Security Council spokesperson expressed concern, saying that president Joe Biden’s administration wasn’t informed in advance of the decision.

The secretary of state welcomed the swift reversal of martial law. “We continue to expect political disagreements to be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law,” Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Pentagon spokesperson Major General Pat Ryder said the declaration had no effect on the more than 27,000 American soldiers stationed in South Korea.

“The UK is deeply concerned by the events in South Korea on the 3rd of December,” Catherine West, the British minister for the Indo-Pacific, said.

“We call for a peaceful resolution to the situation, in accordance with the law and the constitution of the Republic of Korea.”

Swedish prime minister Ulf Kristersson postponed his planned visit to South Korea, citing the recent political developments.

Test for South Korea’s democracy

Mr Yoon’s actions have drawn comparisons to South Korea’s authoritarian era before the 1980s. The sight of military helicopters and armed soldiers near the parliament evoked memories of the military regimes.

Analysts warn that such actions undermine the country’s hard-won democratic principles.

Natalia Slavney, a research analyst at the Stimson Center’s 38 North programme, described the episode as a “serious backslide of democracy” and part of a “worrying trend of abuse” under Mr Yoon’s leadership.

In spite of the political crisis, daily life in Seoul remained largely undisturbed. Tourists continued their activities, with one visitor, Stephen Rowan from Brisbane, remarking: “I would have been concerned if martial law had stayed enforced, but it seems things are settling down now.”

open image in gallery Police stand guard near the South Korean Presidential Office and the Defence Ministry in Seoul, early on 4 December 2024 ( AFP via Getty Images )

The road ahead

Mr Yoon, who took office in 2022, has faced growing criticism over his administration’s handling of key issues, including the proposed impeachment of three prosecutors and a scandal involving his wife.

His latest decision has further polarised the political landscape, with calls for accountability mounting.

Ruling party lawmakers have demanded that Mr Yoon clarify his decision and dismiss defence minister Kim Yong Hyun, who allegedly advised the martial law declaration. The defence ministry has not commented on such calls.

South Korean law allows for martial law to be declared during war or comparable emergencies requiring military intervention. Critics have questioned whether Tuesday’s political gridlock met these criteria.

As the country braces for potential impeachment of the president, parallels are being drawn to the removal of former president Park Geun-hye in 2017. Ms Park, the daughter of former president Park Chung-hee, was ousted following a corruption scandal. Her removal from office triggered a snap election, setting a precedent that could repeat if Mr Yoon is impeached.

Additional reporting by agencies.