Some dog food can have worse environmental impact than their owners’ meals

Dogs fed on meat-rich premium dog food can have a far worse effect on the environment than their owners’ diets.

Wet, raw, and meaty products are associated with substantially higher greenhouse gases than dry dog food.

Overall, the production of ingredients used in UK dog food is estimated to contribute around one per cent of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

Analysis by researchers from the Universities of Edinburgh and Exeter revealed the highest-impact foods are responsible for up to 65 times more emissions than the lowest-rated food options.

The findings, published in the Journal of Cleaner Production, will leave environmentally conscious pet owners torn between minimising their impact on the climate and giving their dog meat.

Wet, meaty dog food can be responsible for up to 65 times more emissions than dry food ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

“As a veterinary surgeon working on environmental sustainability, I regularly see owners torn between ideals of dogs as meat‑eating ‘wolves’ and their wish to reduce environmental harm,” said the study’s principal investigator John Harvey, from the University of Edinburgh’s Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.

“Our research shows just how large and variable the climate impact of dog food really is. It’s important for owners to know that choosing grain-free, wet or raw foods can result in higher impacts compared to standard dry kibble foods.”

For the study, scientists used ingredient and nutrient labelling information to calculate the carbon footprint of almost 1,000 dog foods, based on emissions generated during the production of ingredients.

Their sample included a selection of dry, wet and raw foods, including plant-based and grain-free options.

Producing enough food of the types fed in the UK for all dogs worldwide could generate greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to over half of those from burning jet fuel in commercial flights each year, experts estimate.

Using large amounts of prime meat – which could otherwise be eaten by humans – increases emissions, while using nutritious carcass parts that are in low demand helps limit environmental impact, researchers said.

Dry food, not marketed as grain-free, tended to have a lower environmental impact than wet, raw or grain-free options.

Dog owners who want to reduce environmental impacts but not change food type should check the label description of meat cuts used in the food, aiming for a lower content of prime meat, experts say.