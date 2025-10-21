Pet owners beware: Dog and cat food recalled over potential health risks
Potentially contaminated pet food is either frozen or freeze-dried
Several dog and cat food brands have been included in a recall over possible salmonella contamination.
Salmonella can harm pets that eat tainted products, and even pose health risks to the humans who handle the contaminated food, the Food and Drug Administration said in issuing the urgent recall for products made by Foodynamics and Raw Bistro Pet Fare.
Wisconsin-based Foodynamics is voluntarily recalling specific lots of freeze-dried pet treats from brands Raw Dog Barkery, BellePepper Cats, Kanu Pets, and What’s In the Bowl. The recalled products were shipped within Wisconsin, as well as to New York and Florida.
The potentially contaminated packages distributed include:
- Raw Dog Barkery Whole Chicken Hearts - lot number 030527
- What’s in the Bowl Whole Chicken Hearts - lot number 030527
- BellePepper Cats Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Slices - “Use By” sticker on the back with the date 031627
- Kanu Pets’ Freeze Dried Chicken Heart Raw treats - lot number 031627
BellePepper Cats also gave out samples of potentially contaminated freeze-dried treats to two pet owners, and has since been in contact with those customers.
The company notified all affected customers, who can return the product to its place of purchase for a full refund.
Raw Bistro Pet Fare, based in Minnesota, is also recalling two of its frozen beef dog foods.
Three pound bags of the Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée and 18 pound cases of the Raw Bistro Dog Fare Grass-Fed Beef Entrée are recalled. Both of the products have the lot number 239.
The products were sold frozen in sealed packaging between September 1 and September 17 out of stores in California, Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota.
Neither company has reported any illness in pets or humans since the recalls were first announced October 9 and 10.
Anyone who has the contaminated pet food should throw it away in a secure container where no other animals or humans can access it, according to the FDA.
Salmonella can cause pets to be lethargic and have diarrhea, fever, and vomiting, while others with lesser symptoms will have decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected animals can spread the disease to humans or other animals.
If your pet has eaten the recalled product and is showing symptoms, contact your veterinarian.
Pet owners are urged to thoroughly wash their hands after touching the pet food or any surface exposed to it in order to stop the spread of bacteria.
