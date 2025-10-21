Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An egg recall has been elevated by the U.S Food and Drug Administration for posing an extreme health risk.

In September, Black Sheep Egg Company, based in Arkansas, recalled 10 different types of its brown and white eggs due to potential salmonella contamination.

The recall was updated on Tuesday and declared a Class I, meaning it's a “situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of or exposure to a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death,” according to the FDA.

Affected cartons were sold at retailers in Arkansas and Missouri, as well as wholesale and broker locations in Mississippi, Texas, and California. However, there have not been any reported illnesses.

The recalled products are the 12- and 18-count cartons of Black Sheep Egg Company’s Free Range Large Grade A Brown Eggs, according to a press release shared by the FDA in September.

Recall of brown and white eggs declared a Class II by the FDA ( Getty Images )

The eggs have the Best By dates of August 22, 2025, through October 31, 2025, on the side of the carton. They can also be identified with the UPC codes: 860010568507 and 860010568538.

Various Free Range Grade AA Medium Brown Eggs, including 12-count cartons and 900 dozen per pallet, were also recalled. They both have the Best By dates of August 7, 2025, through October 16, 2025.

Also included in the recall are Black Sheep Egg Company’s 12- and 18-count cartons of Free Range Grade AA Medium White Eggs and Free Range Grade AA Large White Eggs, with Best By dates of August 22, 2025, through October 16, 2025.

Free Range Grade AA Medium White Eggs and Free Range Grade AA Large White Eggs, which come 900 dozen per pallet, were also recalled. They have the Best By dates of August 7, 2025, through October 16, 2025.

The FDA is urging anyone with these eggs to throw them away due to potential salmonella contamination. They should also clean any utensils, surfaces, or containers that the recalled eggs touched.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include diarrhea, fever, severe vomiting, dehydration, and stomach cramps. Most people who get sick recover within a week. Infections can be severe in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems, who may require hospitalization.

In August, a salmonella outbreak linked to another brand of recalled eggs sickened at least 95 people across 14 states. Eighteen individuals were also hospitalized due to the illness, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The affected eggs were from Country Eggs LLC, based in Lucerne Valley, California. The recall, issued August 27, was for the brand’s large, brown cage-free ‘sunshine yolks” or “omega-3 golden yolks” eggs, with production suspended.

The affected eggs were sold under the brand names Nagatoshi Produce, Mishuo, and Nijiya Markets.