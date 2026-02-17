Scientist’s subtle tribute in name of newly discovered croc species

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A newly identified species of prehistoric crocodile, dating back to the Triassic period, has been named in honour of a Welsh schoolteacher.

The crocodylomorph, whose fossils were unearthed near Gloucester, has been officially designated Galahadosuchus jonesi.

Researchers describe the creature as resembling a reptilian greyhound, a fast-moving, land-dwelling predator with long, slender limbs.

It is believed to have stalked through dense undergrowth, hunting small reptiles, amphibians, and early mammals during a time when this part of Britain was an upland region surrounded by hot, arid plains.

The first part of its scientific name, Galahadosuchus, draws inspiration from Galahad, the knight of Arthurian legend known for his moral uprightness, reflecting the animal’s upright posture.

The second part, jonesi, pays tribute to David Rhys Jones, a physics teacher at Ysgol Uwchradd Aberteifi in Cardigan, Wales, who taught the study’s lead author.

open image in gallery Galahadosuchus jonesi is described as resembling a reptilian greyhound ( Matt Dempsey/Cover Images )

“Mr Jones was just such a good teacher, not only in being able to explain things well, but you could tell that he was genuinely interested in the sciences,” Ewan Bodenham, a PhD student at the Natural History Museum London and University College London, said.

“I think that really inspired me.

“He also didn’t let me settle. He was very good at challenging people and helping students be the best they can be. Above all, he’s a very funny, genuine, nice guy.”

The remains of the ancient crocodile were recovered from fissure deposits found on both sides of the Bristol Channel, in southern Wales and south-west England.

open image in gallery A Galahadosuchus jonesi fossil ( Bodenham et al 2026/Cover Images )

Scientists believe that animals that died on the surface were washed into caves and later buried by sediment.

Among the fossils was an animal previously identified as Terrestrisuchus, an early member of the broader crocodylomorph group that also includes modern crocodiles.

Unlike today’s crocodiles and alligators, however, these early relatives had long legs and lived entirely on land.

“My PhD project is looking at the evolutionary relationships of these early crocodiles,” Mr Bodenham said.

“So we conducted a detailed anatomical description of this specimen, making comparisons to other early crocodiles to determine if it was another specimen of Terrestrisuchus or if it was something new.”

open image in gallery A Galahadosuchus jonesi fossil ( Bodenham et al 2026/Cover Images )

The researchers identified 13 key anatomical differences, which they say were significant enough to classify the fossil as a completely new species.

The find adds to evidence of the rich diversity of animal life in the region during the Late Triassic, shortly before the Triassic–Jurassic mass extinction event, when increased volcanic activity dramatically altered the global climate.

By understanding which animals lived before this period of upheaval, and how they responded to environmental change, scientists hope to gain insights into how species cope with large-scale disruption.

The species is described in the paper A second species of non-crocodyliform crocodylomorph from the Late Triassic fissure deposits of southwestern UK: implications for locomotory ecological diversity in Saltoposuchidae, published in the journal The Anatomical Record.