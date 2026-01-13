Archaeologists find largest-ever Viking ‘super ship’ longer than two school buses

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists have unearthed the largest-ever Viking “super ship” dating to the 1400s, a discovery that prompts a rethink of the scale of medieval trade across northern Europe.

The ship, named Svaelget 2 after the channel off Copenhagen, Denmark, where it was found, measures 28m long, 9m wide and 6m high, which is about the length of two school buses and nearly the width of one.

Built around 1410AD, the cargo ship could carry about 300 tonnes, making it the largest of its kind ever discovered, researchers said.

“The find is a milestone for maritime archaeology. It’s the largest cog we know of, and it gives us a unique opportunity to understand both the construction and life on board the biggest trading ships of the Middle Ages,” said excavation leader Otto Uldum, a maritime archaeologist at the Viking Ship Museum.

open image in gallery Maritime archaeologists from Viking Ship Museum discover world's largest cog ( Viking Ship Museum )

The ship was made for efficiently transporting large quantities of “everyday goods” for trade.

“Shipbuilders went as big as possible to transport bulky cargo – salt, timber, bricks or basic food items,” Mr Uldum said.

“The cog revolutionised trade in northern Europe. It made it possible to transport goods on a scale never seen before.”

Archaeologists found evidence that the ship was made using timber from two European regions – Pomerania in modern-day Poland and the Netherlands.

Tree-ring patterns on the wood suggested the planks were made of Pomeranian oak, while the ship’s frames came from the Netherlands, scientists said.

“It tells us that timber exports went from Pomerania to the Netherlands, and that the ship was built in the Netherlands where the expertise to construct these very large cogs was found,” Mr Uldum said.

open image in gallery Archaeologist investigates Viking shipwreck ( Viking Ship Museum )

The shipwreck was found in an exceptionally well-preserved state at a depth of about 13m where it was shielded from forces that would normally destroy ships nearer to the coast.

“It is extraordinary to have so many parts of the rigging,” Mr Uldum said. “We have never seen this before, and it gives us a real opportunity to say something entirely new about how cogs were equipped for sailing.”

One of the distinct features of the find, according to archaeologists, are the intact “high castles” – large, timber-built raised platforms on medieval merchant ships that provided elevated fighting positions and crew shelter.

“We have plenty of drawings of castles, but they have never been found because usually only the bottom of the ship survives. This time we have the archaeological proof,” Mr Uldum explained.

Archaeologists hope to study the extensive timber remains to understand how the high castles were built and used in cogs.

“We now have 20 times as much material to work with. It is not comfort in a modern sense, but it is a big step forward compared to Viking Age ships, which had only open decks in all kinds of weather,” Mr Uldum said.

open image in gallery Comb found on the shipwreck ( Viking Ship Museum )

Researchers also found rare traces of everyday life on the shipwreck, including painted wooden dishes, shoes, combs, and rosary beads, as well as bronze cooking pots and ceramic bowls.

“The sailor brought his comb to keep his hair neat and his rosary to say his prayers. We have the remains of the pots his food was cooked in and the bowls he ate from,” Mr Uldum said.

“These personal objects show us that the crew brought everyday items with them. They transferred their life on land to life at sea.”

Although no trace of any cargo carried by the ship was found, researchers said they were certain it was a merchant ship.

“There is no evidence pointing to war or conflict on this ship. None at all,” Mr Uldum said.

The find also offers insights into the nature of medieval society.

“It required a society that could finance, build and equip these enormous ships that served the Middle Ages’ need for export and import over great distances,” Mr Uldum said.

“Svælget 2 gives us a tangible piece of the puzzle and makes it possible to understand how technology and society evolved side by side in an era when shipping was the driving force behind international trade.”