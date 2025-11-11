Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ancient Roman-era statues have been stolen from the national museum in the Syrian capital, Damascus, leading to the facility’s temporary closure, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The audacious heist in the classical department of the National Museum of Damascus unfolds as the country grapples with the aftermath of a 14-year civil war and the collapse of the 54-year Assad family rule in 2024.

The museum, the largest in the capital, houses invaluable antiquities reflecting Syria's rich history.

Despite enhanced security measures, including metal gates and surveillance cameras installed after the war began, the thieves managed to breach the facility.

Two officials from Syria’s Directorate-General for Antiquities and Museums confirmed the incident to reporters, speaking anonymously due to regulations preventing public statements before the government.

One official said that six marble statues were taken from the museum, adding that an investigation is currently underway.

Another official indicated that the theft occurred on Sunday night and was discovered early on Monday when a broken door was found in the classical department, with several Roman-era statues missing.

That official, however, declined to specify an exact number of stolen items.

It comes just weeks after thieves disguised as construction workers stole a number of pieces of the French Crown Jewels from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The jewels, valued around €88 million, once belonged to monarchs including Napoleon III and his wife Eugenie.

open image in gallery A police car outside the Louvre, one week on from the jewel heist ( AP )

The thieves raided the museum during opening hours, and the robbery took less than eight minutes from start to finish.

Multiple people have been arrested over the heist.

The heist exposed security lapses at the world's most-visited museum and was seen by many as a cause for national humiliation.

It has since been revealed that the password “Louvre” gave access to the server responsible for the museum’s video surveillance.

It was similarly easy to gain access to the Louvre’s cybersecurity software, provided by Thales, as the password was the name of the aforementioned company.