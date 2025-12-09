Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists have found compelling evidence that the early humans who inhabited the Indonesian island of Flores were wiped out by climate change.

Homo floresiensis, dubbed the “hobbits” for their short stature, were first discovered in 2003 at the Liang Bua cave site on Flores.

The small-brained, small-statured species, just about 3.5ft tall, likely lived on the island as recently as 50,000 years ago, but then mysteriously vanished.

Previous research suggested their disappearance coincided with the arrival of modern humans in Southeast Asia and Australia.

Now, an international team of archaeologists has uncovered key evidence challenging this theory, finding that the hobbits were likely wiped out by a severe drought on their island.

open image in gallery Artist’s impression of Homo floresiensis ( Australian National University )

Their study reveals the hobbits abandoned the Liang Bua cave, which they had occupied for around 140,000 years, during a mega drought that lasted for thousands of years.

Researchers analysed cave mineral formations called stalagmites as well as fossil teeth from a pygmy elephant species the hobbits hunted. The analysis showed an extensive drying trend beginning about 76,000 years ago, leading to a severe drought affecting the island between 61,000 and 55,000 years ago.

This was around the time the hobbits disappeared, researchers noted.

Researchers concluded that this long drought and competition for resources forced their departure from Liang Bua and, ultimately, their extinction.

“The ecosystem around Liang Bua became dramatically drier around the time Homo floresiensis vanished,” said Mike Gagan, the lead author of the study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

“Summer rainfall fell and river-beds became seasonally dry, placing stress on both hobbits and their prey,” said Dr Gagan, an honorary professor at the University of Queensland.

open image in gallery Liang Bua limestone cave on the Indonesian island of Flores ( University of Wollongong )

The analysis of the pygmy elephant teeth revealed the species relied on river water, which became increasingly scarce on the island as the drought took hold.

The elephant population fell steeply around 61,000 years ago as a result, meaning a vital food source for the hobbits started disappearing.

“Competition for dwindling water and food probably forced the hobbits to abandon Liang Bua,” said Gert van den Berg, another author of the study.

“Surface freshwater, Stegodon and Homo floresiensis all decline at the same time, showing the compounding effects of ecological stress,” Dr van den Berg, honorary professor at the University of Wollongong, said.

The findings highlight how environmental conditions can dictate the course of species survival.

“It’s possible that as the hobbits moved in search of water and prey, they encountered modern humans,” Dr Gagan said. “In that sense, climate change may have set the stage for their final disappearance.”