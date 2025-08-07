Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Humans may have crossed mainland Southeast Asia to occupy surrounding islands much earlier than previously thought, according to a new study that sheds more light on the origin of the Flores “hobbit” species.

The hobbit, Homo floresiensis, was a small-bodied human species that likely emerged from the Homo erectus after they had crossed the marine barrier around Southeast Asia to inhabit Indonesia’s Flores island a million years ago.

Homo erectus likely underwent hundreds of thousands of years of dwarfism on that isolated island to evolve into the hobbit species. But exactly how this might have happened is a mystery researchers say million-year-old stone tools found on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island could help unravel.

open image in gallery Stone tools found at Calio on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island ( M W Moore )

The tools include sharp-edged stone fragments that the ancient humans made from larger pebbles likely taken from nearby riverbeds.

Previous research suggested that the Wallacea archipelago was occupied from at least 1.02 million years ago, based on the presence of stone tools at Wolo Sege on Flores, while Talepu on Sulawesi was inhabited around 194 thousand years ago.

The latest find at Calio indicates early humans reached Sulawesi far earlier than thought, “at around the same time as Flores, if not earlier”.

The stone artefacts point to the island being a tool-making site and a hunting ground nearly 1.04 million years ago.

open image in gallery Stone tools excavated on Sulawesi and dated to over 1.04 million years ago. Scale bars are 10 mm ( M W Moore )

“Sulawesi is a wild card. It is like a mini-continent in itself,” study co-author Adam Brumm said. “This discovery adds to our understanding of the movement of extinct humans across the Wallace Line, a transitional zone beyond which unique and often quite peculiar animal species evolved in isolation.”

The findings also raise questions about the evolution of the “hobbit” humans.

“If hominins were cut off on this huge and ecologically rich island for a million years, would they have undergone the same evolutionary changes as the Flores hobbits? Or would something totally different have happened?” Dr Brumm said.

“It’s a significant piece of the puzzle but the Calio site has yet to yield any hominin fossils. So while we now know there were tool-makers on Sulawesi a million years ago, their identity remains a mystery.”