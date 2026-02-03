Watch live as Renee Good’s brothers testify on federal agents’ use of force
Watch live as the brothers of Renee Nicole Good testify in front of lawmakers at a Congressional forum in Washington DC on Tuesday (3 February).
Brent and Luke Ganger are testifying at a Capitol Hill hearing examining the use of force by federal immigration agents. They were added to the speaking lineup just a day before the hearing.
Alongside them testimony will be heard from individuals who have said they have experienced or witnessed excessive force by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents.
It comes a day after a Hennepin County Attorney, Mary Moriarty, submitted formal requests for evidence from federal authorities in the shooting of Good.
On 7 January, Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was shot three times and killed by federal agent Jonathan Ross while observing their work during a surge of ICE activity in the city, according to the City of Minneapolis.
An independent autopsy commissioned by her family concluded that Good had suffered three clear gunshot wounds, one of which had been to her head.
Her death sparked outrage across the country and resulted in increased protests in Minnesota, which has seen a surge in immigration enforcement operations and brutal crackdowns on demonstrators.
That same month, Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, was shot and killed on 24 January by federal immigration agents in Minneapolis.
Officials in the Trump administration had previously characterised both Good and Pretti as perpetrators of “domestic terrorism,” despite footage of the two incidents appearing to contradict those claims.
