Ricky Gervais pays tribute to beloved dog from After Life with statue

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian Ricky Gervais has unveiled a statue paying tribute to Vislor Antilly, the dog who played Brandy in his Netflix series After Life.

The statue, honouring the loyal companion to Gervais’s 64-year-old character, local journalist Tony Johnson, was erected on Sunday in Hemel Hempstead, where the comedy-drama was filmed.

Paying tribute to Antilly, whose death was announced earlier this year, Gervais said in a video: "Hello, Ricky Gervais here. We’re in Hemel Hempstead – in fact, we’re in Hemel Old Town Hall at the moment, because it’s raining. And the reason I’m here is to sort of unveil this beautiful statue of Antilly the wonder hound, or Anti to her friends, or Brandy as she portrayed in After Life, and she’s going to go in the square next to the After Life bench."

A statement on Netflix’s Instagram announcing the statue said: “We’re still missing Vislor Antilly, our four-legged friend who stole every scene she was in as Brandy in After Life.” ( Netflix/PA Wire )

“It’s an idea that Netflix had to sort of pay tribute to their animal stars, and I think Anti might be the best animal star of all time.

“So yeah, this is to Anti from After Life, my favourite co-star. She was a very good girl, I told her that about 20 times a day, even when she wasn’t a good girl. Sometimes she forgot her lines, and she didn’t have many, but she was still a good girl.

“So you can all come along and touch her cold nose for luck – she really is beautiful – and come and say hello good girl, still a good girl.”

After Life began in 2019, and ran for three series until 2022. It also starred David Bradley, Ashley Jensen, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Kerry Godliman, Roisin Conaty and Diane Morgan.

A statement on Netflix’s Instagram announcing the statue said: “We’re still missing Vislor Antilly, our four-legged friend who stole every scene she was in as Brandy in After Life.”

Gervais donated almost £2.5 million to animal charities from the extra profits made by platinum seating on his Mortality stand-up tour, which ran from 2024 to 2025.

Gervais’s previous tour, Armageddon, which won a Golden Globe, made £1.9 million to charity, and the total amount of donations from his four recent specials is more than £5 million.

His Netflix special Mortality, which was nominated for a Golden Globe for best performance in stand-up comedy on television, will be streamed globally from Tuesday December 30.