Ricky Gervais to star in new show dedicated to ‘The Office’

Comedian Ricky Gervais is set to star in a new series dedicated to British sitcoms.

Gervais will appear on Joe And David’s Magical Sitcom Tour, a part-travelogue and part-retrospective show which will see comedians Joe Wilkinson and David Earl plan a specially themed day out for each other.

Each leg of their ‘tour’ will be based on classics: The Office, Porridge or Fawlty Towers.

Gervais, 64, will star in The Office episode and treat Wilkinson and Earl to a performance of the David Brent song Freelove Freeway.

The hit BBC sitcom, which ran between 2001 and 2003, was co-created by Gervais, who played regional manager David Brent.

open image in gallery Joe Wilkinson will co-host the new show ( Channel 4 )

The mockumentary style show and its US counterpart, which ran between 2005 and 2013, both earned a slew of awards.

Wilkinson, 50, said “I’ve been obsessed with sitcoms since I was a lad, so hunting about for locations and other bits and bobs related to some of my favourite shows is like a dream come true … and that’s why I refused to take a fee for this job.”

Earl, 51, added: “I’m very grateful to UKTV for giving us the chance to make this series, something me and Joe have been talking about for ages.

“It honestly feels like I’ve won a competition where the prize is stepping through the TV screen into my favourite sitcom worlds. This 51-year-old man is very happy indeed.”

open image in gallery Gervais in Derek , which he starred in with David Earl ( Channel 4 )

Wilkinson, who is currently appearing on The Celebrity Traitors, and Earl will visit filming locations, re-enact their favourite on-screen moments and hear behind-the-scenes tales from cast, crew and special guests.

The duo both starred in Gervais’ hit Netflix show After Life, about a reporter who is grieving following the death of his wife.

Earl is also known for playing Kev in Gervais’ sitcom Derek, and played Brian in his 2010 film Cemetery Junction, which is set in Gervais’ hometown of Reading.

Executive producer Peter Holmes said: “This show is the very definition of that overused TV term ‘passion project’.

“Joe and David love sitcoms and their affection for the form and for each other make them the perfect pair to take us on a tour of these comedy classics.”

Joe And David’s Magical Sitcom Tour will air on U&Gold in 2026.