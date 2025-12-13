Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Martin Compston has praised Sir Billy Connolly for his "incredibly brave" handling of Parkinson's disease. \

The 83-year-old comedian, diagnosed in 2013, announced his retirement five years later in 2018.

Compston, who is co-hosting Hoolie In The Hydro on Saturday dedicated to the Big Yin, said the Scottish comic has battled the disease “with a smile on his face and cracking jokes that only Billy can”.

The actor, who was born in Greenock, said he was “chuffed” to be asked to present the night of traditional music in Glasgow, despite admitting he is “not a fan” of public speaking.

“But it’s a big Christmas ceilidh night out and a salute to the Big Yin,” he told the Press Association.

“I’m glad about all the murals (of Sir Billy) that have popped up. I think sometimes legends can leave us and then it seems after they’re gone there’s an outpouring of grief and they don’t really know.

Organisers of The Hoolie In The Hydro say it will honour Sir Billy’s “immeasurable” contribution to Scottish comedy, music and culture ( Getty Images )

“I’m glad the last few years it’s been made abundantly clear just how much Billy is loved and cherished.

“So I think having that salute to him, it’s lovely.”

Murals celebrating Sir Billy have popped up in recent years, usually painted on to the side of traditional Glasgow tenements.

Compston said Sir Billy is “the best at being Scottish”, which is why he is “globally loved”.

He added: “Obviously, Billy’s been battling Parkinson’s but he’s been battling incredibly bravely and again he’s done it with a smile on his face and cracking jokes that only Billy can.

“I’m hoping he’s with us for a long time to come.”

Organisers of The Hoolie In The Hydro say it will honour Sir Billy’s “immeasurable” contribution to Scottish comedy, music and culture.

The annual “Hoolie” is considered to be one of the biggest events of the year for Scottish traditional music.

Acts performing this year include Elephant Sessions, Trail West, Manran and Beluga Lagoon.

Compston said the night will honour Sir Billy as a musician, but added: “There’s kind of nothing he can’t do and he’s done it all with a humility and obviously a humour that you just have to love.

“When I say to anybody what would be the best way to describe what it’s like being Scottish or being from the west coast of Scotland, you say Billy Connolly.”