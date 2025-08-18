Sir Billy Connolly warns fans of scammers pretending to be him with AI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Veteran comedian Sir Billy Connolly has warned fans about online scammers impersonating him.

The 82-year-old Scottish actor and TV presenter revealed his wife, Pamela Stephenson, has also been targeted.

He reminded the public that artificial intelligence (AI) can recreate his voice, aiding these deceptions.

In a message on his website, he said: “Dear friends, I have learned that, unfortunately, online scam artists are targeting my fans and supporters.

“They are impersonating me, often reaching out to fans soliciting direct messaging.

Sir Billy warned fans to be vigilant against scammers on his website ( Getty )

“They create multiple deceptive social media and email accounts, and there could well be criminal intent.

“For the protection of all my fans and supporters, please be aware of the following:

“My official Facebook page – Billy Connolly – is my ONLY social media account.

“I do not have an Instagram, X, Snapchat, Telegram or any other social media account. My only website is https://billyconnolly.com

“I NEVER interact directly with fans or supporters, and would never suggest they direct message me, meet me, send me money or purchase goods directly.

“I do not sell memberships, fan cards, meetings. I will never suggest meeting personally or ask for personal information.

“If you are asked for any of the above, it is a scam.

“My likeness and the sound of my voice can be created by AI … so beware!

“My wife Pamela is also being impersonated, but please be aware that neither she nor any of my children have public social media accounts or pages.

“Please be safe everyone! Love and cuddles, Billy.”

Criminals can use voice cloning technology to replicate a person’s voice from just a few seconds of audio, which can be easily captured from a video someone has uploaded online or to social media.

Deepfake images of celebrities are often used in scams and fake adverts featuring public figures were the most reported scam adverts reported to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in 2024.

Sir Billy, who was knighted in 2017 for services to entertainment and charity, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2013 and retired from live stand-up performances five years later, but has continued to record programmes and make TV appearances.

His most recent projects include TV shows such as 2018’s Billy Connolly: Made In Scotland, Billy Connolly’s Great American Trail in 2019 and Billy Connolly Does… which began airing in 2022.