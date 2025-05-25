Man dies after entering sea to rescue two children ‘in distress’ at Lincolnshire beach
Police offered their thoughts to the man’s family and loved ones
A man has died after entering the sea in Lincolnshire to help two children.
Lincolnshire Police revealed the 60-year-old man entered the sea in Ingoldmells after seeing two children who appeared to be in distress after 4pm on Sunday near the promenade.
They said in a statement: “A 60-year-old man has sadly died after entering the water to help two children who appeared to be in distress.
“The man reportedly entered the sea just after 4pm today (25 May) close to the Promenade in Ingoldmells, he got into difficulty and sadly died at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this very sad time. “
Police released no further information about the identity of the man or the status of the two children he was believed to have been trying to help.
Earlier that day, officials warned tourists and locals to avoid Ingoldmells promenade “due to a serious incident within the water.
“Multiple emergency services on scene involving Police/Ambulance/HM Coastguard/RNLI & 2x Air Ambulance’s on scene.”
RNLI confirmed that they launched the Skegness lifeboat during the incident. It is understood the coastguard and air ambulance were also in attendance. The Independent has contacted Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Service for comment.
Ingoldmells is a popular seaside destination three miles north from the resort town of Skegness.
The village is not only home to Butlins, Skegness, but amusement park Fantasy Island, which is home to Europe's largest seven day market.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
