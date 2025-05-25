Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has died after entering the sea in Lincolnshire to help two children.

Lincolnshire Police revealed the 60-year-old man entered the sea in Ingoldmells after seeing two children who appeared to be in distress after 4pm on Sunday near the promenade.

They said in a statement: “A 60-year-old man has sadly died after entering the water to help two children who appeared to be in distress.

“The man reportedly entered the sea just after 4pm today (25 May) close to the Promenade in Ingoldmells, he got into difficulty and sadly died at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and loved ones at this very sad time. “

Police released no further information about the identity of the man or the status of the two children he was believed to have been trying to help.

Earlier that day, officials warned tourists and locals to avoid Ingoldmells promenade “due to a serious incident within the water.

“Multiple emergency services on scene involving Police/Ambulance/HM Coastguard/RNLI & 2x Air Ambulance’s on scene.”

RNLI confirmed that they launched the Skegness lifeboat during the incident. It is understood the coastguard and air ambulance were also in attendance. The Independent has contacted Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance Service for comment.

Ingoldmells is a popular seaside destination three miles north from the resort town of Skegness.

The village is not only home to Butlins, Skegness, but amusement park Fantasy Island, which is home to Europe's largest seven day market.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow.