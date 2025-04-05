Man and girl, 10, die after fire breaks out in Lincolnshire caravan park
Police called to fire in early hours of Saturday morning
A 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl have died following a caravan fire in Lincolnshire.
Police were called to Goldenbeach holiday park in Lincolnshire at 3.53am on Saturday morning to reports of a fire at the site.
Fire crews are still at the scene as investigations are ongoing. A police spokesperson said the investigation into the cause of the fire was “at the very early stages” and said officers were “keeping an open mind”.
In a statement on Saturday, Lincolnshire police said: “We are very sad to confirm that two people have died following a caravan fire at Goldenbeach holiday park, Roman bank, Ingoldmells.
“We were called at 3.53am today (5 April) to a report of a caravan fire at the holiday park where a 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl have tragically lost their lives.
“Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.”
A police spokesperson said that fire and rescue crews attended from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby and Alford. They added that crime scene investigators, saying: “We are carrying out inquiries to determine the exact cause of the fire”.