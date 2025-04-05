Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man and girl, 10, die after fire breaks out in Lincolnshire caravan park

Police called to fire in early hours of Saturday morning

Holly Bancroft
Saturday 05 April 2025 09:48 EDT
Police were called to a holiday park in Lincolnshire at 3.53am on Saturday
Police were called to a holiday park in Lincolnshire at 3.53am on Saturday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl have died following a caravan fire in Lincolnshire.

Police were called to Goldenbeach holiday park in Lincolnshire at 3.53am on Saturday morning to reports of a fire at the site.

Fire crews are still at the scene as investigations are ongoing. A police spokesperson said the investigation into the cause of the fire was “at the very early stages” and said officers were “keeping an open mind”.

In a statement on Saturday, Lincolnshire police said: “We are very sad to confirm that two people have died following a caravan fire at Goldenbeach holiday park, Roman bank, Ingoldmells.

“We were called at 3.53am today (5 April) to a report of a caravan fire at the holiday park where a 48-year-old man and a 10-year-old girl have tragically lost their lives.

“Their next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially trained officers.”

A police spokesperson said that fire and rescue crews attended from Skegness, Wainfleet, Spilsby and Alford. They added that crime scene investigators, saying: “We are carrying out inquiries to determine the exact cause of the fire”.

