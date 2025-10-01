Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal employee has been accused of forcing a military base into lockdown by creating an elaborate shooter hoax hours before Secretary of War Pete Hegseth gathered military leaders in Quantico for an elaborate meeting, according to a criminal complaint.

The document states that Malika Brittingham faked the shooting because she wanted to “trauma bond” with her colleagues.

At the time, she was stationed at U.S. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, which plays host to the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Brittingham’s alleged plan began when she allegedly sent a text message to a friend, in which she claimed a shooter was on the base at 10.14 am.

She also claimed that she had heard five or six shots and that she was hiding in a closet with her co-workers.

open image in gallery The U.S. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst was forced into lockdown after an employee allegedly faked a shooting ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Her friend quickly contacted both the base’s operation centre and local authorities, plunging the base into lockdown at 11 am.

The base reopened an hour later after authorities uncovered that there had never been a shooter at the site.

Police interviewed Brittingham at 11:46 a.m. and initially claimed that she sent the text after the lockdown order had been issued.

However, according to the complaint, she later admitted that she had sent the texts because she felt that she had been “ostracized by her co-workers and hoped that their shared experience in response to an active shooter would allow them to ‘trauma bond’.”

Brittingham, who usually works for the Naval Air Warfare Center in Maryland, faces counts of knowingly conveying false and misleading information related to the use of firearms at a federal facility.

Alina Habba, the acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey, said on social media that the incident will “not be tolerated.”

“This kind of senseless fear-mongering and disruption will not be tolerated in my state,”

“After everything this country has gone through, especially in light of current events, I will be sure to bring down the hammer of the law for anyone found guilty of creating unnecessary panic and undermining public trust,” she wrote.

open image in gallery Pete Hegseth spoke to military leaders about banning ‘woke’ policies in the army later that day ( 2025 Getty Images )

The lockdown came just hours before U.S. military leaders were scheduled to gather in Quantico, Virginia, for an address by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth told leaders that he wanted to end “woke” and “politically correct” policies in the military.

He also announced that he would end gender-neutral training standards in the army, even if that means “no women qualify for some combat jobs.”

The Secretary of War handed over to Donald Trump, who threatened to use the U.S. military to crush dissent in cities across the country.

“We should use some of these dangerous cities as training grounds for our military – national guard, but military – because we’re going into Chicago very soon, that’s a big city with an incompetent governor,” he said.

He also praised Barack Obama’s ability to walk down stairs without using the bannister and repeatedly spoke about the “N-word,” meaning “nuclear.”

“We can’t let people throw around that word. I call it the N-word. There are two N-words, and you can’t use either of them,” he said.