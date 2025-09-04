Watch live: Lisbon emergency crews work at funicular railway crash site
Watch live as emergency crews work at the site of Lisbon’s Gloria funicular railway crash on Thursday (4 September).
At least 15 people have died and 18 have been injured after the crash at the popular tourist attraction on Wednesday.
Footage shared in the aftermath of the crash showed the car, which carries people up and down a hillside in the Portuguese capital, almost destroyed as emergency service workers pulled victims out of the wreckage.
It remains unclear how many people were on board when the cable railway crashed near Avenida da Liberdade.
Director of Portugal's Civil Protection, Margarida Castro Martins, suggested the accident may have been caused by issues with “the cables and the operational balance of the trams”.
However, an investigation into the causes will begin once the rescue operation is over, the Portuguese government said in a statement.
The UK Foreign Office has said it is speaking to authorities in Lisbon and will be ready to “provide consular assistance if there are any affected British nationals”.
Portugal is observing three days of national days of mourning following the derailment of the railway, which opened in the 19th century.
Prime Minister Luís Montenegro says he has cancelled his agenda for Thursday following the “tragic accident”.
