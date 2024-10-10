Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Watch live Satellite footage showing the eye of Hurricane Milton bearing down on Florida’s west coast on Thursday (10 October).

The NOAA infrared satellite loop shows the Category 3 storm bearing down on the Florida west coast as thousands of people have been forced to evacuate the area.

The hurricane made landfall early Wednesday night near Sarasota County’s Siesta Key, bringing destructive tornadoes, 28ft waves, strong winds, heavy rainfall, and storm surge across multiple areas.

The National Weather Service generated 111 tornado warnings, breaking a 2017 record.

More than 2.8 million customers were without power across the Sunshine State, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.US.

After landfall, Milton has weakened to a Category 1 hurricane, but the threat to life continues through Thursday, officials warned.